Twitter says India one of the top countries requesting content removal

India was among the top requesting countries to remove content from Twitter last year, the popular microblogging platform said in a blog post. On Tuesday, Twitter shared data on its health and safety efforts and said it received approximately 53,000 legal requests to remove content from governments across the globe from January 1 to June 30, 2022.

Twitter said it took enforcement action on 5,096,272 accounts from from January 1 to June 30, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: PIB fact check unit responsible for monitoring fake news: Govt tells Parliament

The top five requesting countries seeking account information were India, the US, France, Japan, and Germany. "Twitter continues to take action on content that violates our Rules and protects users' rights in response to government legal requests," the blog read.

During the January-June 2022 period, Twitter required users to remove 6,586,109 pieces of content that violated its norms, an increase of 29 per cent from the second half of 2021.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk reacts to India becoming world's most populous nation; ‘… is destiny’

Twitter said it took enforcement action on 5,096,272 accounts during the period, a 20 per cent increase and 1,618,855 accounts were suspended for violating the rules, which is an increase of 28 per cent.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The contents that were removed or accounts suspended relate to Abuse/Harassment, Child Sexual Exploitation, Hacked Materials, Hateful Conduct, Impersonation, Non-Consensual Nudity, Perpetrators of Violent Attacks, Private Information, Promoting Suicide or Self Harm, Sensitive Media, Terrorism/Violent Extremism, and Violence. "We intend to share more about our path forward for transparency reporting later this year," according to the blog post.