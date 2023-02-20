Elon Musk is a ‘controversial figure', says ChatGPT. Twitter boss reacts

Twitter boss Elon Musk, a former co-founder of AI research lab OpenAI that developed the revolutionary ChatGPT, has been called ‘controversial’ by the chatbot, which listed him alongside former US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un, among others.

The ChatGPT-generated list of controversial/non-controversial public figures and political parties was shared on Twitter by Isaac Latterell, a Republican Party member, and an entrepreneur. Latterell also tagged Musk in his post; seeing his name, the world's second-richest person responded with two exclamation marks.

US President Joe Biden is ‘non-controversial,’ as is his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson, ex-Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, rapper Kanye West, and his former wife and socialite Kim Kardashian, are, on the other hand, ‘controversial.’

PM Narendra Modi, too, is a ‘controversial figure,’ according to the software tool. Ex-German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and talk show host Oprah Winfrey are ‘non-controversial,’ it said.

Among these public figures, everyone who is ‘controversial' should get ‘special treatment’ from ChatGPT, the OpenAI-created AI software noted.

Latterell, meanwhile, said ChatGPT's classification of these personalities as ‘controversial/non-controversial’ could also be due to the coverage given by media outlets to them.

What is ChatGPT?

Since its release in November last year, the chatbot has taken the internet by storm. Powered by GPT 3.5, it is a conversational bot that responds to different requests. Some educational campuses in different countries have banned it to prevent students from using it for academic activities. Also, several experts have predicted it will replace Google Search in the coming years.

