Twitter rebrands: Tweets to be renamed ‘X’; users to be called Xers? Musk says…

With a change of ownership, the popular social media app Twitter is gearing up for rebranding itself. The new boss Elon Musk has hinted at replacing the familiar blue bird logo with a new symbol, probably something that resembles his all-time favourite "X." Along with this, he has also said that a post on Twitter, usually called a tweet, will be renamed to an "X". Elon Musk posted an old picture where his love for letter X can be seen.(Twitter/elonmusk)

When asked about the new name for a tweet once Twitter becomes "X," the owner replied, "An X." He also stated that users will not be called "Xers," and remarked, “We will have no name.”

Earlier on the day, in a series of posts on Twitter, the owner announced the upcoming changes and expressed a desire to implement them worldwide as soon as possible, even hinting at bidding farewell to the "Twitter" brand and the identical bluebird logo.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” Musk wrote on his account. The social media platform's billionaire owner added: “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make (it) go live worldwide tomorrow.”

Under the ownership of the billionaire, Twitter's business name has already been changed to "X Corp," aligning with his vision to create a "super app" similar to China's WeChat.

However, Twitter still has a brand toolkit page on its website calling the light-blue bird its “most recognizable asset” and rights under its protection.

