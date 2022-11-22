Elon Musk on holding off Twitter blue verification badge relaunch until….

Elon Musk - in a fresh announcement - has said that the relaunch of ‘Blue verified’ badge on Twitter will be temporarily halted. The introduction of the badge - for a fee of $8 - has been one of the most controversial decisions since he took over the social media platform last month. Following the introduction of the feature, multiple parody accounts - which appeared to be verified - had surfaced, triggering memes and criticism. “Holding off relaunch of Blue Verified until there is high confidence of stopping impersonation. Will probably use different color check for organizations than individuals (sic),” Elon Musk tweeted on Tuesday.

This comes as the decision by the world's richest person to bring back former president of the United States - Donald Trump - draws questions. Trump himself has snubbed the return of his account on Twitter which was banned after the 2021 Capitol Hill riots ahead of the US presidential elections. The return of his account on Twitter

followed a poll by Musk in which about 51 per cent of users voted for a ‘Yes’ when the tech billionaire asked - "Reinstante former President Trump?" Last week, Trump had announced that he would be returning on the social media platform.

The social media platform has been marred with layoffs and mass exits in the midst of what many observers have called Musk's poor leadership. His move to acquire the platform in a a whopping $44 billion deal has been making headlines ever since it was revealed earlier this year.

Musk, however, has been defiant and has justified the fee for verification badge. He has also been accused of not expressing a genuine concern for people losing their jobs as nearly half of the Twitter staff was laid about soon after the new boss took charge.

