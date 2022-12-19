Musk's poll asking followers on stepping down as Twitter boss ends. See results

Twitter's owner Elon Musk had tweeted a poll asking his followers if he should step down as the chief of the microblogging site he bought at a whopping $44 billion.



The poll results showed that a majority of users voted in favour of the move. A total of 17 million votes were cast on the poll created by Musk. Out of this, 57.5 per cent votes were for ‘Yes’ while 42.5 per cent were against him stepping down.



After taking control of the social media platform, Musk enforced several policies which have been controversial. His decision to suspend the accounts of several journalists who were covering Twitter led to strong reactions from the media, European Union and even the United Nations. Musk had suspended an account which was tracking the live activities of its private jet. A car



Musk had said that he will abide by the results of the poll, but had not revealed the time frame. The 51-year-old billionaire had told a Delaware court that he would cut his time at Twitter and find a new leader to run it. But in a reply to a Twitter user on a possible change in leadership, Musk said there is no successor.



The tycoon's latest controversial decision stated that the users will not be able to link to rival social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon and others which Twitter described as prohibited.

The decision backfired as several past defenders of Musk criticised the decision, leading to the billionaire promising that he will not make any more policy changes without online survey of the users. Twitter gave no explanation for why the blacklist included those seven websites but not others such as Parler, TikTok or LinkedIn.

