Who is Linda Yaccarino, in talks to become the next Twitter CEO?

Twitter owner Elon Musk has said he has found a new chief executive officer (CEO) to helm the social media giant he bought last year. With his viral tweet, the billionaire has triggered a frenzy on possible candidates. Linda Yaccarino, the head of advertising of NBC Universal, is said to be in the race to become the next Twitter CEO, Wall Street Journal reported. “Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops”, Musk had announced hours ago. Here's everything you want to know about Yaccarino. 1. As per her LinkedIn profile, Yaccarino has been with NBC Universal since 2011. Her current role is described as chairperson, global advertising and partnerships. Prior to this, she had also served as the company's cable entertainment and digital advertising sales division. 2. Yaccarino had served at Turner for 19 years where her last role was mentioned as Executive Vice President/COO Advertising Sales, Marketing and Acquisitions. 3. She is an alumna of Penn State University, having studied liberal arts and telecommunications. 4. As per a WSJ report, Yaccarino has been an industry advocate of finding better ways to measure the effectiveness of advertising. 5. According to a Business Insider report(hidden behind paywall), Yaccarino had reportedly told her friends in the past that she wanted to become the CEO of Twitter. A supporter of Musk, she has said the billionaire needs to given time to turn the company around. However, the Insider report claimed that there was also buzz around Ella Irwin as the next CEO. Irwin is currently heading Twitter's trust and safety efforts division. She is said to have developed a good relationship with Musk after her promotion.

