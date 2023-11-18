Elon Musk's woes rise as social media giant X faces ad exodus by major brands, amidst a rise in hate speech
Social media platform X is grappling with a mass exodus of advertisers as concerns rise over their ads appearing alongside pro-Nazi content and hate speech. IBM, Apple, Oracle, NBCUniversal's Bravo network, Comcast, and the European Union have all halted advertising on X due to these alarming issues.
IBM, expressing zero tolerance for hate speech, stated, "We have immediately suspended all advertising on X while we investigate this entirely unacceptable situation." Other major brands like Apple, Oracle, NBCUniversal, and Comcast have not yet commented on their next steps.
Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of X, further exacerbated the situation with his tweets endorsing an antisemitic conspiracy theory. Musk's comments sparked outrage, and the White House condemned the promotion of antisemitic and racist hate on the platform.
X CEO Linda Yaccarino, hired by Musk to rebuild ties with advertisers, emphasized the platform's commitment to combating antisemitism and discrimination. However, Media Matters found antisemitic material posted on X, leading to the removal of monetization for those accounts and the labelling of specific posts as "sensitive media."
Despite these actions, Musk criticized Media Matters as "an evil organization," triggering a clash with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt warned against validating and promoting antisemitic theories.
The European Commission announced a pause in its advertising on X and other social media platforms, citing a surge in hate speech. The EU has been actively addressing these issues, recently requesting information from X about its handling of hate speech related to the Israel-Hamas conflict.
X isn't the only platform facing content challenges. TikTok removed the hashtag #lettertoamerica after users shared videos sympathizing with Osama bin Laden's 2002 letter justifying terrorist attacks. TikTok defended its actions, denying manipulation of its algorithm and emphasizing its efforts to combat antisemitic content.