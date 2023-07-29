Elon Musk's X unveils ads revenue sharing for creators. Can Indian users apply?

Elon Musk's platform X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday unveiled its new ads revenue sharing programme for eligible creators.As per the programme, the creators are eligible to share revenue from verified users' impressions of ads displayed in replies to content posted on X. The creators can set up ads revenue sharing and creator subscriptions independently. This programme will be available globally to the creators who meet the eligibility requirements.

Who are eligible?

This illustration photo shows a figurine displayed on the new Twitter logo rebranded as X reflected in smartphone screen, in Paris on July 27.(AFP)

To be eligible for X's Ads Revenue Sharing, the user should be subscribed to Blue or Verified Organisations. The user should have at least 15 million impressions on the cumulative posts within the last three months and at least 500 followers.

How to proceed?

After attaining eligibility, the user must have a Stripe account for payment processing and payouts. The user needs to adhere to the company's Ads Revenue Share Terms.

Now, the eligible users can join and set up payments from within the Monetisation section of the X app. It is found in the side menu on iOS and Android, and the overflow menu on web.

After clicking ‘Join and setup payouts’, the creators will be redirected to the payment processor Stripe to set up an account to receive share. The payouts will be received regularly as long as the revenue generated is more than $50.

Which countries are eligible?

The X users in the following countries can avail the Ads Revenue Sharing facility.

Albania

Algeria

Angola

Antigua & Barbuda

Argentina

Armenia

Australia

Austria

Azerbaijan

Bahamas

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Belgium

Benin

Bhutan

Bolivia

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Botswana

Brunei

Bulgaria

Cambodia

Canada

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Côte d’Ivoire

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Estonia

Ethiopia

Finland

France

Gabon

Gambia

Germany

Ghana

Greece

Guatemala

Guyana

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Jordan

Kenya

Kuwait

Laos

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Madagascar

Malaysia

Malta

Mauritius

Mexico

Moldova

Monaco

Mongolia

Morocco

Mozambique

Namibia

Netherlands

New Zealand

Niger

Nigeria

North Macedonia

Norway

Oman

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Romania

Rwanda

San Marino

Saudi Arabia

Senegal

Serbia

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sri Lanka

St. Lucia

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Tanzania

Thailand

Trinidad & Tobago

Tunisia

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

Uruguay

Uzbekistan

Vietnam

