Elon Musk's X unveils ads revenue sharing for creators. Can Indian users apply?
The creators are eligible to share revenue from verified users' impressions of ads displayed in replies to content posted on X.
Elon Musk's platform X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday unveiled its new ads revenue sharing programme for eligible creators.As per the programme, the creators are eligible to share revenue from verified users' impressions of ads displayed in replies to content posted on X. The creators can set up ads revenue sharing and creator subscriptions independently. This programme will be available globally to the creators who meet the eligibility requirements.
Who are eligible?
To be eligible for X's Ads Revenue Sharing, the user should be subscribed to Blue or Verified Organisations. The user should have at least 15 million impressions on the cumulative posts within the last three months and at least 500 followers.
How to proceed?
After attaining eligibility, the user must have a Stripe account for payment processing and payouts. The user needs to adhere to the company's Ads Revenue Share Terms.
Now, the eligible users can join and set up payments from within the Monetisation section of the X app. It is found in the side menu on iOS and Android, and the overflow menu on web.
After clicking ‘Join and setup payouts’, the creators will be redirected to the payment processor Stripe to set up an account to receive share. The payouts will be received regularly as long as the revenue generated is more than $50.
Which countries are eligible?
The X users in the following countries can avail the Ads Revenue Sharing facility.
Albania
Algeria
Angola
Antigua & Barbuda
Argentina
Armenia
Australia
Austria
Azerbaijan
Bahamas
Bahrain
Bangladesh
Belgium
Benin
Bhutan
Bolivia
Bosnia & Herzegovina
Botswana
Brunei
Bulgaria
Cambodia
Canada
Chile
Colombia
Costa Rica
Côte d’Ivoire
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Dominican Republic
Ecuador
Egypt
El Salvador
Estonia
Ethiopia
Finland
France
Gabon
Gambia
Germany
Ghana
Greece
Guatemala
Guyana
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
India
Indonesia
Ireland
Israel
Italy
Jamaica
Japan
Jordan
Kenya
Kuwait
Laos
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Madagascar
Malaysia
Malta
Mauritius
Mexico
Moldova
Monaco
Mongolia
Morocco
Mozambique
Namibia
Netherlands
New Zealand
Niger
Nigeria
North Macedonia
Norway
Oman
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Philippines
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
Romania
Rwanda
San Marino
Saudi Arabia
Senegal
Serbia
Singapore
Slovakia
Slovenia
South Africa
South Korea
Spain
Sri Lanka
St. Lucia
Sweden
Switzerland
Taiwan
Tanzania
Thailand
Trinidad & Tobago
Tunisia
Turkey
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
Uruguay
Uzbekistan
Vietnam