Europe's Ariane 6 launcher passes key engine firing test: European Space Agency

Reuters |
Nov 24, 2023 04:11 AM IST

ESA officials earlier reported a “light anomaly” during the test in French Guiana, which involved igniting the core-stage Vulcain 2.1 engine.

Europe’s Ariane 6 launcher passed an eagerly awaited rehearsal on Thursday, the European Space Agency said - part of efforts to bring the delayed rocket to the launchpad in 2024.

Ariane 6 launcher

ESA officials earlier reported a “light anomaly” during the test in French Guiana, which involved igniting the core-stage Vulcain 2.1 engine followed by seven minutes of operation without a lift-off.

ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher said last month there was "light at the end of tunnel" for the delayed launcher and indicated a window for an inaugural launch in 2024 would be established following the long-duration firing test.

Topics
europe space agency
