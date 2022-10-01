Explained: 5G services launched, all eyes on cloud gaming in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the much-awaited 5G services in India at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 event in New Delhi. Telecom giant Vodafone Idea (Vi) has declared that it will also unveil and demo its new cloud gaming features at IMC.

Announcing about the new service, Vi said that it wants to give a premier experience of 5G Mobile Cloud Gaming to Indian users. For this, it has forged a partnership with CareGame, a Paris-based gaming technology company.

What is cloud-based gaming?

Any gaming service that enables gamers to access and play video games over a live-streamed link without needing to download the game to their device is referred to as “cloud gaming.”

Virtual machines are used by cloud gaming services to host and run games on powerful servers. The user gets the compressed video stream of that gameplay via the internet. The server receives the user’s control inputs, processes them, and then immediately delivers the results back.

What is the need for cloud-based gaming?

As the command for the game is processed on another server, the consumer need not have a powerful system at his disposal. System-heavy games can also be played with modest hardware requirements.

Now, with development in mobile technology, smartphones have become the most sought device for gaming. As per a report cited by Vi, India currently has a user base of 30 crore mobile gamers.

But as the demand grows, the mobile games too are getting more and more sophisticated, demanding more robust phones, more storage, longer downloads and updates. Gladly, the cloud based gaming services can overcome these hurdles.hindustan timesh

“Our unique Mobile Cloud Gaming technology lifts all these barriers up so that all mobile gamers can enjoy all these great mobile games, whether being RPG, MOBA, Battle Royale, Strategy, Simulation, FPS, Racing or in any other genre. No download required, no gamepad required,” Benjamin Athuil, Co-founder and President of CareGame explained the features of the service.

How will 5G benefit the gaming infrastructure?

For cloud-based gaming service to function properly, it needs a fast, stable, and low latency network. As discussed above, the server accepts the user’s control inputs, processes them, and then tries to deliver the result as soon as it can. So, it all comes down to how fast the server can respond to the input without showing considerable lag, as even a slight delay will spoil your tactic game move.

This requires a network with a very low time gap between the request and response. 5G here takes a significant edge over its predecessor technologies. It promises very low latency of near 5 milliseconds, while 4G latency ranges from 30 ms to 100 ms. This will facilitate cloud gaming services to run without any delay.

