Explained: What is ‘Aadhaar Mitra’, the newly launched chatbot from UIDAI

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Friday unveiled the new AI/ML chatbot "Aadhaar Mitra" to help residents use the services effectively.

What is UIDAI chatbot?

It is a chat platform called UIDAI Chatbot that provides quick and automatic responses about Aadhaar and related features. It is accessible at the main page of the UIDAI website and resident portal. Using the blue "Ask Aadhaar" icon, users can begin chatting with the chatbot.

How will it help residents?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UIDAI says, “Aadhaar Chatbot is well trained on all Aadhaar related topics, features and services. Resident can simply type the query in chatbot and get the desired answers immediately.”

The chatbot is available in Hindi and English. It also provides the feature of watching related videos on some topics for educating the users.

The new chatbot includes improved functionality such as the ability to track the progress of Aadhaar PVC cards and verify Aadhaar enrolment/update status. Residents can use the bot to register their complaints and follow up on them.

“The organization is facilitating ease of living, and is further committed to strengthen its Grievance Redressal Mechanism. UIDAI is gradually rolling out advanced and futuristic Open-Source CRM solution. The new Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution has been designed with advanced features to enhance UIDAI service delivery to residents," said the Ministry of Electronics & IT in a press release.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The new CRM solution may handle several channels, including phone call, email, chatbot, web portal, social media, letter, and walk-in, so that complaints can be filed, followed up on, and efficiently resolved. With the help of this unified, resident-centred strategy, UIDAI is able to handle roughly 92% of CRM complaints within a week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON