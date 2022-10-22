Explained: What is YouTube handle and how will it help creators?

YouTube will gradually introduce the option to select a handle for each channel in the upcoming weeks. Eligible users have already started receiving an email and a notification in YouTube Studio. Usually, if they already have a unique URL for their channel, YouTube reserves it as their handle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a statement, YouTube further stated, “Starting on November 14, 2022, if you haven’t yet selected a handle for your channel, YouTube will automatically assign you a handle, which you can change in YouTube Studio if you’d like.”

What is a YouTube handle?

According to the tech platform, a YouTube handle is a new method for individuals to discover and interact with producers. The handles are individual to each creator, unlike channel names, and is simpler for them to establish a distinctive online identity.

It adds that YouTube content creators can use handles to direct people to their channel when the users are not on YouTube. For example, if the creator's handle is @user123, the channel URL will be https://youtube.com/@user123.

However, sometimes it may happen that the desired handle name is not available for use. YouTube states there could be various reasons why a handle is unavailable. Most often, it's either because another channel previously picked that handle or because it didn't adhere to the platform's rules for choosing handles.

Where will the handle appear?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The handle will begin showing up in a few places across YouTube, including:

• The Shorts tab

• Search results

• Comments and mentions In some places.

YouTube further plans displaying handle alongside the corresponding channel name, such as channel page. Additionally, in the future, it will be shown in even more places across the platform, YouTube states.

How will this new feature help a creator?

It will benefit the creator to get noticed in Shorts

It will help to establish identity

With a handle, people can tag the creator in videos

Help others find the creator on YouTube

It will help the creator connect with others in the YouTube community.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON