Beyond Tech: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg demonstrates martial arts prowess, wins medals

Mark Zuckerberg, who has led the world's top tech businesses such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram to incredible success through his technological entrepreneurship, is also seeking to develop his talent in other areas. The tech tycoon recently competed in his first Jiu-Jitsu tournament, winning gold and silver medals.

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg won gold and silver medals in a Jiu-Jitsu tournament.(Instagram/@Zuck)

Meta chief took to social media to announce his achievement. He wrote on his official Instagram profile, "I competed in my first Jiu-Jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu-Jitsu team. Thanks to @davecamarillo, @khaiwu, and @intense0ne for training me!"

For those who are unfamiliar, Jiu-Jitsu is a form of martial arts that emphasises grappling skills and has its roots in Japan. Instead of depending just on power, it uses joint locks, chokes, throws, and other techniques to control and subdue an opponent.

In the now-viral post, Zuckerberg can be seen practising the martial art. While the other pictures show him competing and winning the Jiu Jitsu game.

Zuckerberg has been practising Jiu-Jitsu for several months. In another Instagram video, he is seen training with Taiwanese boxer Khai Wu. He executes the manoeuvrers with precision and conviction.

Many people have found the Meta CEO to be an inspiration, not only for what he has accomplished but also for his drive to learn new things.

He just announced that he has begun 3D printing dresses. "I love building things and recently started designing and 3D printing dresses with the girls," he said on social media, beside photos of his daughter wearing a 3D-made chainmail sequin minidress style top with interlocked plastic rings.