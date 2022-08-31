Facebook Gaming app to be discontinued on October 28: Report

Meta's standalone Facebook Gaming app will be discontinued on October 28 for Android as well as iOS users, according to a report by Livemint on Wednesday. The app will also not be available on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

"Despite this news, our mission to connect players, fans and creators with the games they love hasn't changed, and you'll still be able to find your games, streamers and groups when you visit Gaming in the Facebook app," Facebook said in a recent notice.

“We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to all of you for everything that you’ve done to build a thriving community for gamers and fans since the app first launched," the notice added.

Facebook did not specify the reason as to why the app was being discontinued, the report by Livemint on Wednesday said.

In 2018, Facebook launched its gaming platform- (Fb.gg). And two years later, in 2020, the social media giant launched the gaming app on Android and iOS.

The app allowed users to watch their favourite streamers, play instant games and participate in gaming groups.

Meanwhile, the Live Shopping feature on Facebook will end on October 1 as the social media giant has said it wants to focus more on Reels.

After October 1, users will no longer be able to create product playlists or tag products in their Facebook Live videos.

