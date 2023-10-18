Facebook server experiences outage, users report issues with uploading new posts
Facebook server down: Users report server connection problems on both, the app and website.
The Facebook server experienced an outage on Wednesday, resulting in users reporting issues with posting new content. The outage tracking website, Downdetector, displayed a sudden surge in the number of reports related to server connection problems for both the app and website.
This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.
Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Topics