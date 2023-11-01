Facebook's Meta banned from using personal data for ad targeting in Europe

The European Data Protection Board said Wednesday it had adopted a binding decision that will result in Facebook and Instagram owner Meta being banned from using the personal data of user for targeting advertisements.

The order will "impose a ban on the processing of personal data for behavioural advertising on the legal bases of contract and legitimate interest across the entire European Economic Area," the EDPB said in a statement posted on its website.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

