Fiora meets her match: League of Legends season 13 counters revealed

Fiora, one of the most powerful toplane champions in League of Legends season 13, is a highly mobile and high-damage dealer. Fiora is best known for her one-on-one combat and split-pushing abilities. Her passive ability (Duelist's Dancing) can reveal an opponent champion's vital and cause her to heal health and increase movement speed. Her ultimate ability (Grand Challenge) provides additional healing when she hits all four vitals of her victim. This makes her a popular pick in high elo ranked solo/duo play and professional play. However, there are several champions that are strong Fiora counters in League of Legends season 13.

Illaoi – The Test of Spirit

Illaoi is a champion that can effectively counter Fiora in League of Legends season 13. (Riot Games)

Illaoi is a champion that can effectively counter Fiora in League of Legends season 13. While Illaoi may not have as high a skill ceiling as Fiora, mastering Illaoi is no simple task. She is a relatively difficult champion, and landing her E (Test of Spirit) against excellent opponents can be challenging.

Illaoi's kit is perfectly suited to deal with Fiora's weaknesses. Her Q (Tentacle Smash) allows her to effortlessly clear out waves of minions while dealing significant damage to Fiora. Additionally, Illaoi's ultimate, R (Leap of Faith), can be used to draw Fiora in and deal severe damage while interfering with her ability to dash across the map due to her tentacles.

Warwick – Jaws of the Beast

While Fiora has long been recognized as the queen of duels on the toplane, Warwick has been steadily rising through the rankings since season 12. (Riot Games)

Warwick is a champion that can surprise players with how well he can counter Fiora in League of Legends season 13. While Fiora has long been recognized as the queen of duels on the toplane, Warwick has been steadily rising through the rankings since season 12. Players are discovering his ability to outduel her.

Warwick's Q (Jaws of the Beast) allows him to heal himself while inflicting damage, making it difficult to trade with him. Warwick's W (Blood Hunt) increases his mobility and attack speed, making it easier for him to chase and kill Fiora. Warwick's E (Primal Howl) also allows him to stack damage reduction against surrounding adversaries, making it even more difficult to trade with him.

Malphite – Unstoppable Force

Malphite has made a great comeback in this season's meta, thanks to his buffs in patch 13.4. (Riot Games)

Malphite has made a great comeback in this season's meta, thanks to his buffs in patch 13.4. These buffs have made him a great counter-pick for Fiora in League of Legends season 13. Fiora relies heavily on her fighting and split-pushing abilities, but Malphite's kit includes several tools to cripple her.

Malphite's passive (Granite Shield) gives him substantial armour, making him inherently tanky and able to withstand Fiora's physical damage. Malphite's Q (Seismic Shard) can delay Fiora and reduce her attack speed, limiting her ability to land hits and heal from her passive. In League of Legends, season 13, Malphite's ultimate R (Unstoppable Force) can also interrupt Fiora's vital combinations and dominance, allowing him to engage her and deal significant damage.

Poppy – Keeper's Verdict

Poppy's passive ability (Iron Ambassador) allows her to deal additional damage when she strikes an enemy with her abilities. (Riot Games)

Poppy is a champion that can effectively counter Fiora in League of Legends season 13. Poppy's passive ability (Iron Ambassador) allows her to deal additional damage when she strikes an enemy with her abilities. Poppy's Q (Hammer Shock) can deal significant damage to Fiora and slow her down, making it easier for Poppy to engage her. Poppy's W (Steadfast Presence) can prevent Fiora from using her mobility spells, making it easier to land hits and deal