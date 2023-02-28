'First indigenous eNodeB in Chandigarh is Made-in-India milestone’: IT minister

Union minister for railways, electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday asserted that there is no delay in setting up Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited’s (BSNL) indigenous 4G-5G network. Vaishnaw added that it is a complicated procedure which takes time. Explaining that the steps to initiate the process started yesterday, he also announced the installation of the first made and designed-in-India eNodeB in Chandigarh. The first indigenous eNodeB set up in Chandigarh is a significant milestone for the Make-in-India mission, the union minister said.

"There is no delay. This is a very complex transaction. Such a big leap takes time. But the process started yesterday. Yesterday the first eNodeB, designed in India, made in India, has been installed in Chandigarh," news agency ANI quoted Vaishnaw in a statement.

Vaishnaw also detailed the government’s focus on passing the Telecom Bill in the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament. He said that the Bill will set in motion many ‘reforms with respect to spectrum, licenses, regulation’.

“There will be a significant reform because of the Telecom Bill,” Vaishnaw told ANI.

Amid reports of Australian government offices removing more than 900 Chinese-made CCTV cameras over concerns of national security, the minister assured that the Indian government’s cybersecurity departments were monitoring the development and were well-equipped to deal with any threats to the nation.

Earlier this month, BSNL announced the launch of indigenously developed 4G services in the country. The state-owned telecom firm plans to cover 28,000 villages under the BSNL 4G saturation project, a top official told news agency PTI.

What is eNodeB?

A base station for a cellular network usually consists of a tower and equipment hut. The equipment lends support to various towers providing services to different areas in the region. Evolved NodeB or eNodeB is the base station equipment that handles the radio interface with smartphones. It handles the radio resources and the radio link protocols with mobile devices.

eNodeB forms a crucial part of the LTE network and can carry out network control functions along with mobile network coverage creation. LTE or Long-Term Evolution is a 4G wireless standard that provides better network capacity and speed for cell phones when compared to 3G.

