Flipkart Big Billion Sale from Sept 23. Check offers, discounts on products

The seven-day Big Billion Days Sale will begin on September 23 on online shopping platform Flipkart. The e-commerce giant has revealed a slew of offers on various products. Flipkart has announced as much as 80% off on smartwatches, laptops, wearables and other accessories, the Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported.

Here we give you a list of selected products which are offering big discounts.

Deals on smartwatch

Noise ColorFit Vision 2 Buzz

During the sale, there is a huge discount of 56% on the smartwatch priced at ₹7,999, which will be available at ₹3,499. Customers will also be able to avail additional cashback of up to 5% with the help of Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

Apart from Bluetooth calling and in-built microphone, the watch flaunts a 1.78-inch AMOLED Always On display.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling Pro

With a discount of whopping 68%, this smartwatch can be purchased for ₹2,499, as compared to its current price of ₹7,999. An additional 5% cashback will also be offered if customers choose to use a Flipkart Axis Bank Card to buy the product.

This smartwatch features a 1.69-inch HD display with 2.5 curved glass with Bluetooth calling, 120 sports modes and IP67 water resistance technology.

True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds

OnePlus Nord Buds CE

TWS earbuds launched by OnePlus are also getting at a considerable discount of 14%. Customers can buy them for ₹2,299 instead of ₹2,699.

The buds offer 80 minutes of battery life on just 10 minutes of charging and come with 13.4 mm drivers.

Oppo Enco Buds

Although the price of these earbuds of Oppo is ₹3,999 under the special offer, they can be purchased for only ₹1,499 after a 62% discount.

In these, apart from Dolby Atmos support, intelligent noise cancellation is also available during calling.

Deals on laptops

Acer Aspire 7 Intel Core i5 10th Gen – (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10 Home)

This Acer laptop, priced at ₹89,999, will be sold at a discount of 41% at ₹52,990 during the Flipkart sale. Additionally, customers with Flipkart Axis Bank Card can avail 5% cashback on it.

The device sports a 15.6-inch display with Acer Comfyview LED backlit TFT display and 45% colour gamut.

HP Pavilion Gaming Ryzen 7 Octa Core 4800H

If you want to buy a powerful gaming laptop, then you can buy this laptop from the house of HP. It will carry a discount of 17% priced at ₹93,565 to come at a cost of ₹76,990. There will also be a cashback of 5% with the Flipkart Axis Bank card.

This laptop has a 15.6-inch IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate.

