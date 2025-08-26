Flipkart rolls out ‘Black’ membership with free YouTube Premium: Check benefits and what’s new

Flipkart has launched a new subscription plan in India called Flipkart Black, which aims to expand its customer rewards ecosystem while offering a range of bundled services. The membership combines shopping benefits, entertainment access, and travel offers, making it the company’s latest addition to its subscription lineup. Flipkart has introduced its new Black Membership in India, offering free YouTube Premium, shopping rewards, and travel perks.(Flipkart)

Flipkart Black Membership: Price

The Flipkart Black membership is priced at Rs. 1,499 per year, but Flipkart is offering it at an introductory price of Rs. 990 annually. This makes it more expensive than Flipkart’s earlier VIP plan, which is priced at Rs. 799 per year, and higher than the free loyalty program, Flipkart Plus, which operates on a tier-based system of Silver and Gold memberships.

Flipkart Black Membership: What’s New and Offerings

One of the major attractions of Flipkart Black is the complimentary YouTube Premium subscription worth Rs. 1,490. Subscribers can enjoy ad-free streaming, offline downloads, and background playback for a year. The subscription can be linked to a single YouTube account.

Flipkart Black members will also receive a 5 percent SuperCoins cashback, up to Rs. 100, on purchases made through Flipkart and Flipkart Minutes. Members can earn up to 800 SuperCoins monthly, which can later be redeemed as discounts or cashback. An additional 5 percent discount is available on SuperCoins transactions, capped at Rs. 1,000.

Other advantages include priority customer service, early access to Flipkart sale events, and exclusive offers on premium electronics. In the travel segment, subscribers can benefit from Cleartrip flight cancellation and rescheduling services at just Re. 1.

“The company developed Flipkart Black to enhance customer convenience by combining shopping, entertainment, and travel rewards, said Rahat Patel, Vice President at Flipkart. He further added that the platform plans to expand benefits further in the future.

Flipkart Plus vs Flipkart Black

Unlike Flipkart Black, Flipkart Plus remains a free loyalty program where users qualify by completing four purchases in a year. Plus members continue to get SuperCoins cashback, but the Black plan introduces broader benefits, particularly in entertainment and travel.

Flipkart has also clarified that the Black membership is non-refundable and cannot be cancelled once purchased. With this addition, the company has positioned Flipkart Black as a paid alternative to its loyalty programs while directly competing with other e-commerce subscriptions in India.