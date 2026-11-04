Forget carrying a notebook and sketchpad, these five Android tablets bring digital pens and bigger possibilities to the table

Whether you’re jotting down notes during a meeting, marking up a document or sketching an idea, a stylus can make a tablet feel more intuitive to use. It also gives students, professionals and creative users more flexibility than browsing the web or streaming videos.

Check display quality, active stylus support, processor performance, battery life, storage and connectivity before buying. (Aishwarya Panda-HT)

By Shubh Bhushan Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.

Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand.

He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read more Read less

If you have been considering an Android tablet with stylus support, the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale brings several options worth exploring. The lineup ranges from performance-focused tablets with large displays to models that include a stylus or keyboard.

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Whether you need an Android tablet with pen support for everyday productivity or one of the best tablets for note-taking and drawing, here are five options to consider across different budgets and requirements.

Whether you’re watching shows, attending online classes or getting some work done, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 offers a large screen for everyday use. Its 12.1-inch 2.8K display and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor make it a capable Android tablet. It also supports the OnePlus Stylo for note-taking and sketching, but the stylus is sold separately for ₹3,999.

Specifications DISPLAY 12.1-inch 2.8K LCD, 120Hz PROCESSOR MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra RAM 8GB LPDDR5X STORAGE 128GB UFS 3.1 BATTERY 10,050mAh, 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging SOFTWARE OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 Reasons to Buy Sharp 2.8K display with Dolby Vision for streaming. Open Canvas makes multitasking across apps easier. Strong battery life for extended everyday use. Reasons to Avoid Stylo costs an additional <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,999. Not suited to demanding games or heavy workloads. Reflective screen can hinder outdoor visibility.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

From taking handwritten notes in class to playing games or watching your favourite shows, the Motorola Pad 60 Pro is built for more than casual browsing. Its 12.7-inch 3K display offers a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, while the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor handles demanding apps. It also includes the Moto Pen Pro for note-taking and sketching.

Specifications DISPLAY 12.7-inch 3K LTPS LCD, 144Hz PROCESSOR MediaTek Dimensity 8300 RAM 8GB LPDDR5X STORAGE 128GB UFS 3.1, expandable up to 1TB BATTERY 10,200mAh, 45W fast charging SOFTWARE Android 14 Reasons to Buy 144Hz display and Dimensity 8300 offer smooth gaming performance. The included Moto Pen adds value for handwritten notes and sketches. JBL-tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos enhance media playback. Reasons to Avoid Screen reflections affect outdoor viewing. Gaming audio lacks clear directional cues. Older Android software limits its appeal.

If you want an Android tablet for both work and entertainment, the Brave Ark offers a versatile setup. Its 12.95-inch 2.8K display and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor support everyday productivity, gaming and streaming. The bundled keyboard helps with typing, while the included stylus makes handwritten notes and sketches easier.

Specifications DISPLAY 12.95-inch 2.8K IPS LCD, 144Hz PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 RAM 12GB STORAGE 256GB, expandable up to 1TB BATTERY 14,550mAh, 33W fast charging SOFTWARE Android 16 Reasons to Buy Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 handles demanding apps and games. Bundled keyboard and stylus offer better productivity value. Large battery supports extended usage. Reasons to Avoid Heavy build makes it less portable. Desktop-style software experience may need refinement. Limited update commitment raises long-term support concerns.

The Motorola Pad 70 Pro is worth considering if you want a tablet that can handle both creative work and everyday productivity. Its bundled Moto Pen Pro lets you write, annotate documents and sketch directly on the 13-inch screen. The high-resolution 3.5K display, 144Hz refresh rate and Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor also make it suitable for gaming and streaming.

Specifications DISPLAY 13-inch 3.5K LTPS IPS LCD, 144Hz PROCESSOR Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 RAM 8GB LPDDR5X STORAGE 128GB UFS 3.1, expandable up to 2TB BATTERY 10,200mAh, 45W fast charging SOFTWARE Android 16 Reasons to Buy 3.5K 144Hz display offers a spacious, sharp viewing experience. Included Moto Pen Pro is useful for notes and sketches. Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 handles demanding apps and games. Reasons to Avoid Large screen makes one-handed use difficult. No fingerprint reader for biometric unlocking. Wi-Fi-only connectivity limits use away from networks.

For students, professionals and creative users who prefer a compact tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 packs plenty of capability into an 11-inch design. Its Dynamic AMOLED 2X display makes reading, streaming and sketching enjoyable, while the included S Pen supports handwritten notes and drawing. The Dimensity 9400+ processor also handles demanding apps and games with ease.

Specifications DISPLAY 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, 2560 x 1600 pixels PROCESSOR MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ RAM 12GB STORAGE 128GB, expandable up to 2TB via microSD BATTERY 8,400mAh, 45W fast charging SOFTWARE Android 16 with One UI 8 Reasons to Buy Dynamic AMOLED 2X display delivers rich colours and deep blacks. Included S Pen supports precise note-taking and sketching. 5G connectivity allows internet access without relying on Wi-Fi. Reasons to Avoid 11-inch screen offers less workspace than larger tablets. Keyboard accessory is sold separately, adding to the overall cost. 128GB storage may feel restrictive for large games and media libraries.

Factors to consider when purchasing an Android tablet with a stylus

Display: Look for a high-resolution screen with good brightness and a 90Hz or higher refresh rate for smoother scrolling, reading and writing.

Stylus compatibility: Check whether the tablet supports an active stylus, offers palm rejection and includes the pen in the box. Factor in its separate cost if needed.

Performance: Choose a capable processor and at least 8GB RAM for multitasking, gaming and productivity apps.

Battery: Compare battery capacity and fast-charging support for longer study or work sessions.

Storage and connectivity: Consider 128GB or more, expandable storage, keyboard support and Wi-Fi or 5G connectivity.

How do these tablets stack up?

Product Display Processor Battery OnePlus Pad Go 2 12.1-inch 2.8K LCD, 120Hz MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra 10,050mAh Motorola Pad 60 Pro 12.7-inch 3K LTPS LCD, 144Hz MediaTek Dimensity 8300 10,200mAh Brave Ark with Keyboard 12.95-inch 2.8K IPS LCD, 144Hz Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 14,550mAh Motorola Pad 70 Pro 13-inch 3.5K LTPS LCD, 144Hz Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 10,200mAh Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 11-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ 8,400mAh

FAQs Are there bank discounts on tablets during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026? Yes. Eligible Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cardholders can get up to 10% instant discount on qualifying purchases. The actual savings depend on the tablet, card variant and offer conditions. Check the product page and payment screen to confirm the discount before placing your order.

Can I purchase tablets on No Cost EMI during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2026? Yes. Flipkart offers No Cost EMI on select tablets through eligible payment methods and participating cards. Available tenures, minimum order values and eligibility vary by product. Check the total payable amount, processing fees and applicable taxes before choosing an EMI plan.

Can I get additional discounts through exchange offers and other payment deals on tablets? Yes. Select tablets may come with exchange benefits that reduce the effective purchase price when you trade in an eligible old device. Flipkart also advertises payment offers through Super.money and other financing options. These benefits depend on product eligibility, device condition, payment method and location. Review the final checkout price to understand your total savings.

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