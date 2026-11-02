Want an Al-powered laptop this Amazon Great indian Festival Sale? Understand these specs before making a purchase

Choose a laptop around your workload, rather than letting Al labels and impressive specifications dictate your purchase. (Amit Rahi - HT) By Shubh Bhushan Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.

Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand.

He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read more Read less Laptops are no longer just about faster processors, sharper displays and longer battery life. As artificial intelligence becomes a bigger part of everyday computing, AI-powered laptops are attracting buyers looking for a machine that can keep up with changing workloads.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale also offers a chance to explore newer models across different price segments. However, choosing one involves more than simply looking for an AI badge on the product page.

From dedicated hardware to software support, several factors can influence how useful these features are in everyday use. If you’re exploring the best AI laptops in India, this AI laptop buying guide covers the key AI PC features and what to consider before buying an AI laptop.

1. Check for a Dedicated NPU and Its TOPS Rating One of the first things to look for in AI-powered laptops is a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU). Unlike a conventional CPU or GPU, an NPU is designed to handle AI-related workloads more efficiently. These include background noise cancellation, real-time transcription and video-call enhancements.

However, simply finding an NPU in the specifications is not enough. Buyers should also check its processing capability, measured in TOPS (trillion operations per second). A higher TOPS rating indicates greater theoretical AI processing capability, although actual performance depends on software optimisation and application support.

For context, Microsoft's Copilot+ PC category requires an NPU that delivers at least 40 TOPS. This makes it an important spec for buyers who want access to Microsoft's newer on-device AI features. That said, laptops with lower-rated NPUs can still support several AI-powered applications.

2. Don't Overlook CPU and GPU Performance While an NPU handles dedicated AI workloads, the CPU still plays an important role in everyday computing. It manages everything from running applications and browsing the web to handling background processes and multitasking.

This makes the processor an important consideration when comparing AI-powered laptops. Look for a recent-generation CPU that can comfortably handle your regular workload alongside AI applications.

The GPU deserves similar attention, particularly for users working with creative software. It accelerates graphics-intensive tasks such as video rendering, 3D modelling and certain AI workloads. A dedicated GPU can also help run larger AI models locally.

However, not everyone needs a powerful graphics card. Integrated graphics should be sufficient for everyday productivity and several supported AI features. The right configuration depends on the applications you intend to use.

3. Choose the Right RAM and SSD Storage AI applications can put additional pressure on system memory, particularly when running alongside other demanding software. This makes RAM an important factor when evaluating your next laptop's specifications.

While 8GB of RAM may be sufficient for basic browsing and office work, 16GB is a more practical starting point for a new AI laptop. Users who regularly edit videos, work with large files, or use resource-intensive software should consider 32GB of RAM.

It is also worth checking whether the memory is upgradeable or soldered onto the motherboard. This can influence how useful the laptop remains as your requirements change.

Storage deserves similar attention. A 512GB SSD should be enough for most everyday users, while 1TB is worth considering for larger projects. Those planning to experiment with locally stored AI models should also plan for additional storage.