Last chance to grab the Deals! Amazon Diwali Sale Ends soon up to 50% off on Smartwatches, Earbuds and more

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.
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The Amazon Sale is nearing its end, and this is your last chance to make the most of the discounts before the offers disappear. If you have been holding off on buying a new smartwatch, upgrading your earbuds or getting a laptop for work or college, the ongoing sale has deals across several popular electronics categories. There are also price cuts on tablets, smart TVs and everyday tech accessories.
With limited time left, it is worth taking a closer look at the offers before the sale wraps up. I have picked out some gadget categories where you can still find attractive discounts, making this a good opportunity to get that long-pending tech upgrade at a lower price.
Smartwatches with up to 50% off, your next fitness companion could cost less
If you have been planning to upgrade your smartwatch, the Amazon Diwali Sale could be a good time to make the move. From feature-packed Samsung and Apple watches to fitness-focused options from Amazfit, Noise and boAt, there are discounts across price segments. Look out for AMOLED displays, health tracking features, GPS support and longer battery life before picking your next wearable.
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Earbuds with up to 50% off, better sound without spending a fortune
A good pair of wireless earbuds can make a difference to your daily commute, workouts and work calls. The Amazon Diwali Sale brings discounts on popular options from OnePlus, Samsung, JBL, Sony, Realme and boAt. You can look for features such as active noise cancellation, improved microphone quality, spatial audio and longer battery life, with options available across different budgets.
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Laptops with up to 60% off, give your old machine a well-deserved break
Still using an ageing laptop that struggles with everyday tasks? The Amazon Diwali Sale brings an opportunity to upgrade without paying the full price. From lightweight machines for students to performance-focused laptops for multitasking, there are options across different budgets. Look for capable processors, sufficient RAM, SSD storage and good battery life instead of choosing a laptop based on discounts alone.
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Tablets with up to 50% off, a bigger screen without the bigger price tag
If you need a device for reading, online classes, entertainment or even light productivity, a tablet could be worth considering during the sale. The Amazon Diwali Sale features discounted options from Apple, Samsung, Lenovo and Xiaomi. Check for display quality, processor performance, battery life and stylus support, particularly if you plan to use your tablet for handwritten notes or creative work.
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Smart TVs with up to 50% off, bring the big-screen experience home
Planning to upgrade your living room entertainment setup? The Amazon Diwali Sale brings discounts on smart TVs across screen sizes and display technologies. From affordable 4K LED televisions to premium QLED models, there are options for different budgets. Before buying, consider the panel quality, HDR support, refresh rate, operating system and connectivity options, as these can make a bigger difference than resolution alone.
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Bluetooth speakers with up to 65% off, take your music beyond your headphones
Looking for a better way to enjoy music at home or outdoors? The Amazon Diwali Sale brings discounts on portable Bluetooth speakers from brands such as JBL, boAt, Sony and Marshall. You can find options across different budgets, with features such as powerful audio output, deep bass, waterproof designs and longer battery life. Check the connectivity and portability before picking one.
The sale is nearing its end, so check Amazon for the final date and time of the offers.
You can find deals on smartwatches, earbuds, laptops, tablets, smart TVs and accessories.
Yes, several popular brands offer discounts on smartwatches and wireless earbuds during the sale.
You may find additional savings through eligible bank offers, exchange deals and no-cost EMI options.
Yes, if you find a genuine discount on a product you need, the final days can be a good time to buy.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
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Home/Technology/Last Chance To Grab The Deals! Amazon Diwali Sale Ends Soon Up To 50% Off On Smartwatches, Earbuds And More