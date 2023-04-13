Fortnite mystic weapon miss the mark in Attack on Titan crossover, leaves fans disappointed

Fortnite fans have been eagerly awaiting the new Attack on Titan crossover, which was recently added to the game in the v24.20 update. Along with the highly anticipated cosmetic items, the update also introduced two new Mythic weapons: the ODM Gear and the Thunder Spears. While the former seems to be working just fine, fans have been voicing their disappointment with the latter.

Thunder Spears in Fortnite.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to players, the Thunder Spears are not as useful as they should be in combat. The hitbox is small, making it difficult to hit opponents accurately. Additionally, the damage they deal is not impressive enough to make them worth using up an inventory slot for. Fans have been vocal about their frustration, and some are calling for the weapon to be removed from the game altogether.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the other hand, the ODM Gear is a hit among players, with some likening it to the Spider-Man Web-Shooters item. The ODM Gear is required for some of the Battle Pass quests to unlock Eren Jaeger's skin, so it is likely to stick around until the end of the season.

It is not uncommon for Fortnite items to be removed when they do not work as intended, and then make a return later on once fixed. However, it is unclear if Epic Games will take this route with the Thunder Spears.

Also read | Titans take on Fortnite as Attack on Titan comes to the battle royale with ODM gear and new skins

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Overall, while the Attack on Titan crossover has brought a lot of excitement to Fortnite, the disappointment with the Thunder Spears serves as a reminder that not all new additions to the game are a hit with players. It will be interesting to see how Epic Games responds to this feedback and if they make any changes to the weapon in the future.