From cappuccino to latte: 5 smart coffee makers that bring café-style drinks home

The coffee culture in India has evolved significantly in the past decade. People not longer just want espresso or home-style coffee, they also want other drink such as mocha, cappuccino and cafe latte, in the comfort of their homes without having to step out every time. So how do you get your perfect cup of coffee at home? Enter: a coffee maker.

Best coffee machines in India for cafe style coffee at home. (Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

Coffee makers aren't exactly a new appliance. They have been available in Indian market for over a decade. But there is a huge difference in the models available in the market these days. First, there is coffee maker available almost everyone. The features and range of drinks that these machines can make obviously differs from machine to machine, which varies as per the pricing. Second, this diversity in the availability of coffee machines has given users greater control over the kind of drink that they want and the way they want their the coffee to be brewed.

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High-end coffee machines these days come with features such as automatic milk frothing, built-in grinders, customisable brewing settings and app-based controls to prepare drinks that suit your taste.

For those who enjoy café favourites but want more control over their coffee routine, investing in the right machine could be worth considering. Some coffee makers simplify the process with one-touch drink preparation, while others let you adjust coffee strength, serving size and milk texture. Select connected models also offer smartphone-based customisation, adding another layer of convenience for tech-savvy coffee drinkers.

To help you narrow down your options, here are five smart coffee makers to consider for bringing café-style drinks into your kitchen.

Top features of the best coffee makers in India

MODEL WATTAGE CAPACITY COFFEE TYPES Bosch Series 6 1500W 1.7L Espresso, espresso macchiato, coffee, cappuccino, latte macchiato and café latte NESTER Home Barista Coffee Machine 1450W 1.6L Espresso, double espresso, Americano, latte, cappuccino and cold brew DeLonghi Magnifica EVO Fully Automatic Coffee Machine 1450W 1.8L Espresso, Coffee, Long Coffee, Cappuccino, Latte Macchiato, MyLatte and hot water KRUPS Sensation Elite Fully Automatic Coffee Machine 1450W 1.7L Espresso, ristretto, lungo, Americano, flat white, cappuccino, latte macchiato, filter-style coffee, iced coffee and cold coffee recipes Wonderchef Regalia Automatic Coffee Maker 1350W 0.6L Espresso, double shot, cappuccino, latte, Americano, frothed milk

Best coffee makers in India

The Bosch Series 6 VeroBarista 600 is a fully automatic espresso machine designed to bring café-style coffee home. Its sleek silver finish complements modern kitchens, while the colour display simplifies drink selection. The machine prepares six coffee specialities, including espresso, cappuccino, latte macchiato and café latte. Its ceramic grinder, AromaDouble Shot technology and adjustable coffee settings help customise every cup. AutoMilk Clean automatically steam-cleans the milk system after each beverage, while OneTouch DoubleCup lets you prepare two drinks simultaneously for added convenience.

Specifications Wattage 1,500W Water tank capacity 1.7L Bean hopper capacity 300g Coffee types Espresso, espresso macchiato, coffee, cappuccino, latte macchiato and café latte Grinder Integrated ceramic grinder Special features AromaDouble Shot, AutoMilk Clean, OneTouch DoubleCup, adjustable coffee strength and cup size Reasons to Buy Great quality Excellent consistency Easy to clean Reasons to Avoid Premium pricing

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers appreciate this coffee maker's excellent quality and consistent brew. They also find it easy to clean and use.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this coffee maker for its quality and coffee making capabilities.

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The NESTER Home Barista Coffee Machine in Smoked Caramel combines a stylish finish with practical brewing features for home coffee enthusiasts. Its integrated grinder offers adjustable grind settings, while BrewCore technology and PID temperature control help maintain consistent extraction. The machine supports fresh coffee beans and compatible pods, offering flexibility for different routines. A manual steam wand lets you froth milk for cappuccinos and lattes, while the detachable 1.6L water tank, dual cup filters and thermoblock heating system add everyday convenience.

Specifications Wattage 1,450W Water tank capacity 1.6L Bean hopper capacity 200g Coffee types Espresso, double espresso, Americano, latte, cappuccino and cold brew Grinder Integrated grinder with adjustable fine-to-coarse settings Special features BrewCore technology, built-in flow meter, bean and pod compatibility, manual steam wand, dual cup filters, overheat and overpressure protection Reasons to Buy Great quality Excellent brew performance Great features Reasons to Avoid Learning curve for grinding

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

praise this coffee machine's quality, design, and value for money, noting its sleek aesthetics and high-end espresso execution. They appreciate its performance, with one customer highlighting its ability to handle consecutive espresso extractions perfectly, and they like its taste and crema quality.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this coffee maker for its quality and design, and coffee making capabilities.

The De’Longhi Magnifica Evo ECAM290.81 features a sleek titanium-black finish with chrome accents and an intuitive colour-touch control panel. Its integrated conical burr grinder offers 13 settings for freshly ground coffee, while LatteCrema Hot technology creates creamy milk foam for cappuccinos and latte macchiatos. The MyLatte function uses the milk added to the carafe, helping minimise waste. With seven one-touch recipes, automatic milk-system cleaning, a dishwasher-safe milk carafe and support for pre-ground coffee, it combines convenience with everyday customisation.

Specifications Wattage 1,450W Water tank capacity 1.8L Bean hopper capacity 250g Coffee types Espresso, Coffee, Long Coffee, Cappuccino, Latte Macchiato, MyLatte and hot water Grinder Integrated conical burr grinder with 13 settings Special features MyLatte milk-use function, automatic milk-system cleaning, adjustable drink length, pre-ground coffee compatibility and two-cup function Reasons to Buy Great quality Excellent brew performance Reasons to Avoid Average noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this coffee machine's ability to produce café-quality coffee, with one noting it makes delicious espresso and lattes at the touch of a button. The machine receives positive feedback for its appearance.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this coffee maker for its design and coffee making capabilities.

The KRUPS Sensation Elite combines a compact silver-and-black design with a 2.8-inch touchscreen for convenient coffee preparation. Its integrated metal grinder freshly grinds beans, while Cold Brew Aroma technology expands the menu to iced coffee and other cold recipes. Milk Maestro lets you customise milk foam for cappuccinos, lattes and flat whites. With 30 hot and cold recipes, four personal profiles, adjustable coffee strength and temperature, and automatic cleaning programmes, this fully automatic machine offers personalised café-style drinks at home.

Specifications Wattage 1,450W Water tank capacity 1.7L Bean hopper capacity 260g Coffee types Espresso, ristretto, lungo, Americano, flat white, cappuccino, latte macchiato, filter-style coffee, iced coffee and cold coffee recipes Grinder Integrated metal grinder with 5 grind settings Special features Cold Brew Aroma technology, four user profiles, six saved favourites per profile, adjustable strength and temperature, automatic rinsing and cleaning programmes Reasons to Buy Personalised coffee settings Supports multiple coffee recipes Great features Reasons to Avoid Average noise levels

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this coffee machine for its wide variety of coffee settings. They also like its support for multiple coffee recipes and features.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this coffee maker for its support various coffee brews and features.

The Morphy Richards Café Artisan Fully Automatic Coffee Machine brings grind-to-brew convenience to your kitchen, with an integrated grinder offering 15 settings to customise coffee preparation. Its 20-bar pump and touchscreen display support seven options, including espresso, double shot, cappuccino, latte and Americano. The built-in milk-frothing system helps prepare milk-based drinks, while one-touch selection simplifies daily brewing. A detachable grinder, removable drip tray and cleaning alerts make maintenance easier.

Specifications Wattage 1,350W Water tank capacity 0.6L Bean hopper capacity NA Coffee types Espresso, double shot, cappuccino, latte, Americano, frothed milk Grinder 15 levels Special features Touchscreen/digital display, Detachable grinder, built-in frother Reasons to Buy Easy to use Good grinding Good display Reasons to Avoid Large footprint

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise this coffee machine for its support for multiple coffee recipes and features. They also like its grinding capability and touchscreen display.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should buy this coffee maker for its support various coffee brews and features.

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FAQs for buying a coffee maker in India Which is better: a manual, semi-automatic or fully automatic coffee machine? Manual machines offer greater control but require more effort and practice. Semi-automatic machines let you manage steps such as dosing and tamping, while fully automatic machines simplify brewing through preset controls. Bean-to-cup models go a step further by grinding whole beans before brewing.

Is a coffee maker with a built-in grinder worth buying? Yes, if you prefer freshly ground coffee and want to avoid purchasing a separate grinder. A built-in grinder makes preparation more convenient, particularly on fully automatic machines.

Is a 15-bar or 20-bar coffee machine better? A higher advertised pressure does not automatically produce better coffee. Extraction quality also depends on grind size, water temperature, coffee dosage and pressure consistency.

What coffee maker capacity should I choose for my home? A single-serve machine may be sufficient for one or two coffee drinkers, while a larger drip machine can suit families that prepare several cups at once.

What features should I look for when buying a coffee maker? Prioritise the brewing method, capacity, ease of cleaning and availability of service. If you enjoy milk-based drinks, check for a steam wand or automatic frother. Other useful features include adjustable grind settings, programmable brewing, auto shut-off, removable components and a thermal carafe for drip coffee.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.