From cash counter to closing time, five CCTV cameras help you keep your shop under watch

When I think about securing a shop, the first thing that comes to mind is knowing what is happening even when I am not around. From keeping an eye on the cash counter to monitoring the entrance and stockroom, a good security camera can make daily operations easier to manage.

Consider coverage, resolution, night vision, field of view, storage, connectivity and weather protection for reliable shop surveillance. (Pexels)

By Shubh Bhushan Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.

Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand.

He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read more Read less

With several options on Amazon, choosing the right CCTV camera for a shop can take some thought. Look beyond video resolution and consider features such as wide-angle coverage, pan-and-tilt movement, motion detection and night vision. Whether you are looking for a Wi-Fi CCTV camera for indoor monitoring or a CCTV camera for small business use, this list brings together options worth considering.

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The CP PLUS wired bullet camera is a straightforward option for shop owners who need to monitor entrances, balconies or outdoor storage areas. Its fixed lens keeps the setup simple, while Full HD recording and 20-metre infrared night vision help keep an eye on activity after closing hours. If you need a CCTV camera for shop surveillance, its IP67-rated construction is another practical advantage.

Specifications Camera resolution 2.4MP sensor, with 1920 × 1080 Full HD recording Coverage Fixed 3.6mm lens with an approximately 93-degree horizontal field of view Night vision Smart IR with a range of up to 20 metres Smart features Digital Wide Dynamic Range (D-WDR), 2D digital noise reduction, automatic gain control and backlight compensation Connectivity Wired BNC video output supporting HD and CVBS formats Reasons to Buy - Full HD recording for monitoring entrances and outdoor spaces. - Infrared night vision up to 20 metres. - IP67-rated construction for protection against dust and water. Reasons to Avoid - Fixed lens limits flexibility when adjusting the viewing angle. - Wired installation requires compatible cabling and a power supply. - Requires a compatible DVR setup for video recording and monitoring.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have praised the camera for its clear image quality, effective night vision and ease of installation. Some have also appreciated its value for money, particularly for basic outdoor surveillance. However, the wired setup may be less convenient for customers who prefer wireless cameras with app-based monitoring and remote access.

Why should you consider buying this CCTV camera?

If your shop has a fixed entrance or outdoor area that needs monitoring, this camera covers the essentials without adding unnecessary features. Its Full HD recording and 20-metre night vision help you keep watch after business hours, while the IP67-rated housing makes it suitable for exposed locations. You will, however, need a compatible DVR and a wired installation.

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A shop's indoor areas can be just as important to monitor as its entrance, particularly when you need to keep track of the cash counter or stockroom. The MANOMAY Protect Bot offers a rotating view, AI-based human tracking and colour night vision. This Wi-Fi CCTV camera also supports two-way audio, making it a flexible option for monitoring different areas remotely.

Specifications Camera resolution 3MP, 2304 × 1296 pixels Coverage 352-degree horizontal rotation, 58-degree vertical rotation and 10x digital zoom Night vision Colour night vision with infrared and intelligent lighting modes Smart features AI human detection, motion detection, smart tracking, six preset points and mobile alerts Connectivity Wi-Fi, MANOMAY Pro app, web CMS, ONVIF support and Amazon Alexa compatibility Reasons to Buy - 3MP camera with colour night vision for indoor monitoring. - AI-based human detection and tracking to follow movement. - 352-degree horizontal rotation with 10x digital zoom. Reasons to Avoid - Vertical rotation is limited to 58 degrees. - Requires a wired power connection. - Cloud storage is available as an optional service.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have praised the camera for its picture quality, easy setup and pan-and-tilt movement, with its colour night vision also receiving positive feedback. Some customers have appreciated its value for money. However, a few have reported connectivity problems, including the camera appearing offline or difficulties accessing it via the app.

Why should you consider buying this CCTV camera?

This camera makes sense if you need to monitor several indoor areas, such as a shop floor, billing counter or stockroom, without installing multiple fixed cameras. Its near-360-degree horizontal rotation and AI-based tracking help it follow movement, while colour night vision supports monitoring in low light. Two-way audio also lets you communicate remotely with people near the camera.

If your shop has limited space but several areas that need monitoring, a compact camera with a rotating view can be useful. The MANOMAY Protect Pro combines 3MP recording with AI-based human tracking and colour night vision. Its pan-and-tilt movement helps cover different corners, while two-way audio and Wi-Fi connectivity make remote monitoring more convenient.

Specifications Camera resolution 3MP, 2304 × 1296 pixels Coverage 266-degree horizontal rotation, 90-degree vertical rotation and 10x digital zoom Night vision Colour night vision with infrared and intelligent lighting modes Smart features AI human detection, motion detection, smart tracking and mobile alerts Connectivity Wi-Fi, MANOMAY Pro app, web CMS, ONVIF support and Amazon Alexa compatibility Weather protection IP66-rated protection Reasons to Buy - 3MP resolution for detailed indoor monitoring. - AI-based human detection and tracking to follow movement. - 266-degree horizontal and 90-degree vertical rotation for wider coverage. Reasons to Avoid - Requires a continuous wired power supply. - 10x digital zoom does not offer optical magnification. - Cloud storage may involve additional costs.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have highlighted the camera's image quality, rotating coverage and range of features as key advantages. Its ability to track movement also enhances its appeal for indoor monitoring. However, some customers have reported connectivity issues and occasional difficulties with the companion app.

Why should you consider buying this CCTV camera?

For a small shop with a compact billing area or stockroom, this camera offers a way to monitor more than one section from a single position. Its 266-degree horizontal and 90-degree vertical movement provide flexible coverage, while AI tracking and colour night vision help you keep an eye on activity. Its IP66 rating adds protection against dust and water.

For shop owners who want to monitor the cash counter, shelves and other indoor areas with one camera, the Qubo Smart Cam 360° Pro offers broad coverage. Its 4MP sensor records 1440p footage, while person detection and colour night vision help track activity. You also get two-way talk, an intruder alarm and local storage support for added flexibility.

Specifications Camera resolution 4MP, 2560 × 1440 pixels (1440p) Coverage 360-degree panoramic view with 90-degree vertical movement Night vision Colour night vision Smart features AI person and motion detection, instant app notifications, intruder alarm and two-way talk Storage Supports microSD cards up to 1TB and optional cloud storage Connectivity 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility Reasons to Buy - 4MP resolution for detailed 1440p video recording. - 360-degree panoramic coverage with app-based pan-and-tilt controls. - AI-based person detection, colour night vision and two-way talk. Reasons to Avoid - Requires a wired power connection. - Advanced cloud features may require a paid subscription. - Designed for indoor use, so it is not intended for exposed outdoor areas.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have praised the Qubo Smart Cam 360° Pro for its clear video, wide coverage and convenient app-based monitoring. Its colour night vision and person detection have also been appreciated for making indoor surveillance more useful. However, the requirement for a wired power connection and additional charges for certain cloud features may be drawbacks for some users.

Why should you consider buying this CCTV camera?

If you want one indoor CCTV camera to cover a shop floor, billing counter and nearby shelves, the Qubo's 360-degree panoramic view is worth considering. Its 4MP recording captures more detail, while AI-based person detection and colour night vision help monitor activity. The microSD card support is particularly useful if you prefer local recording over a cloud subscription.

Monitoring a shop's entrance, driveway or outdoor storage area calls for a camera that can cover more than a narrow patch of space. The Qubo Smart Bullet Cam Pro combines 4MP recording with a 230-degree field of view and app-based movement controls. Its person detection, spotlight and colour night vision make it worth considering for outdoor shop surveillance.

Specifications Camera resolution 4MP, 2560 × 1440 pixels Coverage 230-degree ultra-wide coverage with app-controlled movement and 10x digital zoom Night vision Colour night vision with infrared and spotlight-assisted colour mode Smart features AI person detection, motion tracking, automatic alerts, alarm, spotlight and mobile notifications Storage Cloud recording with a subscription; microSD card support for local recording Connectivity 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, Qubo app, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support Reasons to Buy - 4MP resolution for detailed video recording. - Wide coverage with app-controlled movement and 10x digital zoom. - AI-based person detection with automatic alerts, spotlight and alarm. Reasons to Avoid - Cloud recording requires a paid subscription. - Requires a wired power connection. - Continuous 24/7 recording may require a microSD card.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers have praised the camera for its video quality, wide coverage, night vision and AI-based person detection. These features make it well suited to monitoring outdoor spaces. However, some customers have reported recording gaps, app-related issues and inconsistent person detection, which may affect the overall monitoring experience.

Why should you consider buying this CCTV camera?

This is an option to consider if your shop has a wide entrance, driveway or outdoor area that a conventional fixed CCTV camera may not cover adequately. Its 230-degree field of view and 4MP recording provide broad surveillance, while person detection, a spotlight and an alarm add useful security features. Check the storage costs before choosing cloud recording.

Factors to consider when purchasing a CCTV camera

Coverage area: Identify key spots such as the shop entrance, billing counter, shelves and stockroom to avoid blind spots.

Resolution: Choose a suitable CCTV camera resolution to capture clear footage and recognise faces or other details.

Night vision: Look for infrared or colour night vision to monitor your shop after closing hours.

Field of view: Consider a wide-angle or pan-and-tilt camera if you need to cover multiple areas.

Storage: Check microSD, DVR or cloud storage options, along with recording capacity and subscription costs.

Connectivity: Compare wired and Wi-Fi CCTV cameras, and check support for remote viewing through a mobile app.

Weather protection: For outdoor installation, check the IP rating for dust and water resistance.

How Do These CCTV Cameras Stack Up?

Product Resolution Coverage Night vision CP PLUS Weatherproof Outdoor Wired Bullet Camera 2.4MP, Full HD (1080p) 93° horizontal field of view Infrared night vision, up to 20 metres MANOMAY Protect Bot 3MP Wi-Fi Pan-Tilt Camera 3MP (1296p) 352° horizontal, 58° vertical rotation Colour night vision and infrared MANOMAY Protect Pro 3MP Mini Wi-Fi Pan-Tilt Camera 3MP (1296p) 266° horizontal, 90° vertical rotation Colour night vision and infrared Qubo Smart Cam 360° Pro 4MP (1440p) 360° panoramic view, with pan-and-tilt control Colour night vision Qubo Smart Bullet Cam Pro 180° 4MP (1440p) 230° ultra-wide coverage Colour night vision with spotlight support

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