I looked beyond suction power: 7 smart kitchen chimney features I’d consider before buying one in 2026

Best chimneys to buy in India. (Amazon) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Buying a chimney is not just about looking at the right size and right suction power. It's also about finding the right motor and features that feel right for Indian kitchens wherein cooking often involves frying, tadkas and spices. Simply put, a chimney should also make everyday cooking easier, and maintenance more manageable.

Fortunately, modern chimneys come with features such as filterless technology, auto-clean functions, gesture controls and intelligent heat sensors, which can genuinely improve the cooking experience depending on your kitchen layout and cooking habits. That said, these are not the only factors that I considered while buying a chimney for my home. I also looked at how well a chimney handled oil and grease, how much noise it produces, and whether its controls are convenient to use while cooking.

So, if you too are planning to upgrade the chimney in your kitchen like I recently did, here are seven smart kitchen chimney features worth considering.

7 features to consider before buying a chimney 1. Suction capacity: Suction capacity is one of the first specifications to check when buying a kitchen chimney. It is measured in cubic metres per hour (m³/hr) and it indicates how much air the chimney can extract in an hour. For small Indian kitchens, a chimney with approximately 700–1,000 m³/hr suction capacity may be sufficient while for medium-sized kitchens, consider models offering around 1,000–1,200 m³/hr. Similarly, large kitchens and heavy cooking: Models with 1,200–1,500 m³/hr or higher capacity may be worth considering.

2. Filterless or filter-based technology: The filtration system determines how a chimney handles oil particles and grease generated during cooking. Most kitchen chimneys available in India use baffle filters, filterless technology or other specialised filtration arrangements. For households that frequently prepare fried food and oily dishes, baffle-filter or well-designed filterless chimneys are worth considering.

3. Auto-clean technology: Grease accumulation is one of the biggest maintenance challenges associated with kitchen chimneys. Over time, oil particles can collect inside the appliance, affecting its efficiency. This is where auto-clean technology becomes useful. Many modern chimneys feature thermal or heat-based auto-clean mechanisms. These use heat to loosen accumulated oil and grease, which allows the residue to collect in a dedicated oil collector.

4. Chimney size and installation type: A kitchen chimney should be at least as wide as the cooking hob or stove beneath it. Choosing the wrong size can affect how effectively it captures smoke and cooking fumes. A 60cm chimney is suitable for smaller cooking hobs and two to three-burner stoves, while a 90cm chimney is better suited to wider cooking hobs and larger four or five-burner stoves.

5. Noise levels and motor performance: A powerful chimney can become inconvenient if its motor produces excessive noise. Since kitchen chimneys are often used while preparing multiple dishes, noise levels are worth checking before making a purchase.

6. Smart controls and convenience features: Several newer models offer features designed to make everyday operation more convenient. Some useful features to look for include: gesture control, motion sensors touch controls, timer function, smart connectivity and LED lighting.

7. Ducted versus ductless operation: The installation and ventilation mechanism can significantly influence a chimney's effectiveness. Most kitchen chimneys available in India support either ducted or ductless operation. Ducted chimneys extract smoke, grease and cooking fumes through a duct that carries the air outside the kitchen or home. Ductless chimneys draw in kitchen air, pass it through filters and release the treated air back into the room.

Top features of the best chimneys to buy in India

MODEL SIZE SUCTION TYPE OF MOTOR Elica 75cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 75cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Elica 90cm 1600 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 90cm 1600 m3/hr BLDC Faber Pluto 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney 60cm 1000 m3/hr Conventional Motor Beyond Appliances Cube BLDC Plug N Play Ductless Kitchen Chimney 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Faber Energy 90cm 1500m³/hr BLDC Autoclean Chimney 90cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC