500W vs 750W vs 1000W mixer grinders: What wattage does your kitchen actually need?

Best mixer grinders to buy in India. (HT) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Picking a mixer grinder is not just about looking for the right machine with the right set of attachments. It's also about picking the motor that meets all your kitchen requirements and makes cooking easier for you. So, what motor wattage should you pick for your home - 500W, 750W or 1,000W? Well, there is no right or wrong answer to this question.

Some would suggest that a 1000W motor is the right one for all users. Well, that's far from the truth. A higher power motor does not automatically mean better performance for everyone. A 500W mixer grinder may be sufficient for basic grinding and blending, while a 750W model can offer a more versatile option for regular Indian cooking. A 1000W mixer grinder, meanwhile, could make more sense for households that frequently prepare larger quantities or grind tougher ingredients.

The challenge is figuring out which wattage offers the right balance of performance, convenience and value without paying for power you may never use. In this guide, I compare 500W, 750W and 1000W mixer grinders to understand how they differ in everyday kitchen use, what to consider before buying, and which option I would choose for different cooking needs.

Verdict - A 500W mixer grinder is suitable for individuals, couples and small families with basic requirements such as grinding spices, preparing chutneys and blending smoothies.

- A 750W mixer grinder is ideal for regular Indian households that frequently prepare masalas, wet pastes and dosa or idli batter in moderate quantities.

- A 1000W mixer grinder is a good choice for large families and frequent home cooks who need higher grinding power for tough ingredients, thick batters and larger quantities.

500W mixer grinder: What's it good for and who should pick it? A 500W mixer grinder is generally a practical choice for households that need a basic appliance for everyday grinding, blending and mixing. It is suitable for small families, couples and people who do not frequently prepare large batches of batter or grind particularly tough ingredients. Such a mixer grinder is ideal for grinding spices, making chutneys, blending liquids, and making pastes in regular-sized quantity.

Who should buy a 500W mixer grinder? - Individuals, couples and small families with basic grinding requirements.

- Buyers looking for an affordable mixer grinder for occasional use.

- Households that rarely prepare idli or dosa batter or tougher ingredients in large quantities.