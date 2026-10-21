Festive gatherings often call for more than a phone speaker or a compact Bluetooth model. If you are hosting friends and family, a dedicated party speaker can fill a room with music, add visual effects through LED lighting and give guests the option to sing along. The trick is choosing one that fits your space and how you plan to use it. Some models focus on sound and bass, while others add microphone inputs, karaoke functions and multiple ways to play music. Here in this article, we've covered five options from Sony, JBL, boAt, Zebronics and Portronics available on Amazon. Their features differ, so it is worth comparing driver configurations, connectivity, portability and microphone support before deciding which one belongs at your next festive get-together.

Factors to consider when buying a party speaker

Driver setup and output: Dual drivers can help deliver fuller sound, but output power, driver design and speaker tuning also matter. Consider the size of your room and the kind of music you play.

Battery life: Check the conditions behind the advertised playback figure. Volume level and lighting can affect runtime, so choose a speaker that suits the length of your gatherings.

Microphone and karaoke support: If guests will sing or make announcements, check whether a microphone is included, whether it is wired or wireless, and whether the speaker has separate microphone controls.

Connectivity and portability: Bluetooth is convenient, but USB, AUX, microSD and guitar inputs can add flexibility. Also check the speaker's weight and dimensions if you plan to move it between rooms or take it outdoors.

From karaoke nights to dance sessions, make your festive celebrations louder with these 5 dual-driver party speakers

By Sparsh Sharma Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.



Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.



Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.



He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.



Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.



Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in. Read more Read less

The Sony SRS-XV500 is designed for gatherings where music, karaoke and portability all matter. Its sound system uses two woofer units and two tweeter units, while MEGA BASS and LIVE SOUND modes offer ways to shape the listening experience. It also has microphone and guitar inputs, plus splash resistance for more flexible placement. The main trade-off is its substantial size and weight.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Specifications - Speaker units 2 tweeter units and 2 woofer units - Woofer size Approx. 140 mm - Tweeter size Approx. 60 mm - Bluetooth Version 5.2 - Battery life Approx. 25 H - Water protection IPX4 Reasons to Buy - Separate woofer and tweeter units are designed to handle different parts of the sound range. - Microphone and guitar inputs support karaoke and casual music sessions. - IPX4 protection helps with splashes during indoor or outdoor gatherings. Reasons to Avoid - At approximately 11.2 kg, it is not a lightweight speaker to carry around frequently. - Its larger body needs more storage and floor space than compact Bluetooth speakers.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise the SRS-XV500 for its clear sound, strong bass and build quality, though its value divides opinion. Battery feedback is mixed: some buyers report around four hours of use, while charging can take up to three hours, which may matter during longer celebrations.

Why we picked it

Its combination of woofer and tweeter units, karaoke and guitar inputs, and splash resistance makes the Sony worth considering for hosts who want more than music playback from a party speaker.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

For a party that needs strong output and a light show, the JBL PartyBox 110 brings together 160W output, built-in lighting and Bass Boost. Its two woofers and two tweeters are designed to deliver a fuller sound than a basic portable speaker, while the splash-resistant body makes it suitable for gatherings where drinks may be nearby. It is also heavier than a small home speaker, so plan where it will sit.

Specifications - Output power 160W RMS - Transducers 2 x 155mm / 5.25" woofer, 2 x 55mm / 2.25" tweeter - Frequency response 45Hz–20KHz (-6dB) - Bluetooth Version 5.1 - Maximum music playing time Up to 12 hours - Charging time 3.5 hours - Water protection IPx4 Reasons to Buy - Bass Boost and high output suit dance music and energetic gatherings. - Built-in lighting adds atmosphere without requiring separate party lights. - Microphone and guitar connections support more than just wireless music streaming. Reasons to Avoid - Its 10.84 kg weight makes frequent carrying less convenient. - The stated maximum playtime is up to 12 hours, so actual runtime can vary with use.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Amazon customers praise the PartyBox 110 for clear sound, its robust build and performance at indoor and outdoor parties. Many consider it worth the money, but battery feedback is mixed, with some reporting around 4.5 hours of use. Opinions on maximum volume also vary.

Why we picked it

The JBL stands out for its 160W RMS output, dedicated Bass Boost and synchronised light show. It is worth considering if your festive plans involve dance music, a larger gathering and a speaker that doubles as part of the party setup.

The boAt PartyPal 390 puts karaoke and visual effects at the centre of its appeal. Its configuration includes two 8-inch drivers and a 2-inch tweeter, alongside Flame LEDs that react to the music. You also get bass and treble controls, a wired microphone input, guitar input and FM radio. It is a large home-party speaker rather than a compact option for everyday travel.

Specifications - Driver size 8" x 2 + 2" tweeter x 1 - Frequency response 45Hz–20KHz - Bluetooth Version 5.3 - Bluetooth transmission range Up to 10m - Connectivity USB, TF, AUX, wired microphone input and guitar input - Other features Recording, FM radio, TWS function and Flame LEDs Reasons to Buy - Two large drivers and a separate tweeter are suited to filling a room with music. - Flame LEDs give the speaker a more festive look. - Microphone and guitar inputs add karaoke and casual performance options. Reasons to Avoid - Its large, 700mm-tall body needs dedicated space. - The wired microphone input may be less convenient for users who prefer a fully wireless setup. - The listed connectivity range is up to 10m, so keep the playback device within reach.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers describe the sound quality as impressive for the price and say the speaker works well for house parties and karaoke. The LED design also receives praise. However, feedback on battery life, microphone quality, Bluetooth connectivity and long-term charging reliability is mixed.

Why we picked it

The PartyPal 390 is worth a look if karaoke is as important as music at your get-togethers. Its large-driver setup, guitar input, recording functions and Flame LEDs give it a party-focused feature set beyond basic Bluetooth playback.

The Zebronics Zeb-Party Fyre 90 combines a dual-driver setup with features that suit karaoke and casual hosting. It delivers 60W RMS output through two full-range drivers, with an additional tweeter, RGB lighting and a wireless microphone included. USB, microSD, AUX and FM support offer alternatives to Bluetooth streaming. The speaker is relatively easy to position for a home party, though its battery and microphone claims deserve a closer look before purchase.

Specifications Output power 60W RMS (30W + 30W) Drivers Dual 16.51cm full-range drivers and 4.5cm tweeter Bluetooth Version 5.4 Playback time 7h* Charging time 6h Connectivity USB, microSD, FM, AUX and 6.3mm mic input Weight 5.4 kg Reasons to Buy The included wireless microphone makes it useful for karaoke and announcements. USB, microSD, FM and AUX provide several ways to play music. Bass, treble and microphone controls allow more sound adjustment than a basic speaker. Reasons to Avoid The stated seven-hour playback figure is based on 50% volume with the LEDs switched off. A six-hour charging time means it needs advance charging before an event. Its 5.4 kg weight makes it less convenient to carry than smaller portable speakers.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers largely praise the Zeb-Party Fyre 90 for clear, powerful sound and solid build quality, with several considering it good value for money. Battery life, microphone quality and Bluetooth reliability receive mixed feedback, with some buyers reporting only three to four hours of actual playback.

Why we picked it

The Zebronics stands out for combining dual full-range drivers, a wireless microphone, adjustable audio controls and multiple playback options. It is worth considering for family gatherings where karaoke and flexibility matter as much as playing a festive playlist.

The Portronics Dash 13 is a party-focused option built around high output, bass enhancement and karaoke. Its listed feature set includes dual drivers, RGB lighting, a wireless microphone and Type-C charging. The design is aimed at house parties and get-togethers rather than discreet background listening. Battery expectations are worth keeping realistic, particularly if you plan to run the speaker at high volume throughout an event.

Specifications - Speaker output 150W max - Driver setup Dual-driver speaker - Bluetooth Version 5.3 - Playtime Up to 6 hours - Charging Type-C - Features Bass Boost, RGB lights and wireless karaoke microphone Reasons to Buy - High advertised output is suited to lively gatherings and music-led parties. - Bass Boost and RGB lighting add to the party-focused setup. - The included wireless microphone supports karaoke without a wired connection. Reasons to Avoid - The stated playtime is up to six hours, which may not cover an especially long party. - Its party-speaker format is less suited to buyers who prioritise a compact, easy-to-store design. - Buyers looking for detailed connectivity options should verify the exact inputs on the listing before ordering.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers describe the sound as enjoyable and good value, with karaoke among the uses they appreciate. However, feedback on functionality and Bluetooth connectivity is mixed. Battery backup is a recurring concern, with multiple customers reporting that the speaker does not last as long as they would like.

Why we picked it

The Dash 13 combines high advertised output with dual drivers, bass enhancement, RGB lighting and a wireless karaoke microphone. It is worth considering if you want one speaker for music and singing, rather than buying separate audio and karaoke equipment.

Top 3 features of party speakers with dual drivers

Party speaker Sound hardware Party features Connectivity or protection Sony SRS-XV500 Two woofers and two tweeters Karaoke and guitar inputs IPX4, Bluetooth 5.2 JBL PartyBox 110 160W RMS, dual woofers and tweeters Bass Boost and light show IPx4, Bluetooth 5.1 boAt PartyPal 390 Two 8-inch drivers and a tweeter Flame LEDs and recording Bluetooth 5.3, guitar input Zebronics Zeb-Party Fyre 90 60W RMS, dual full-range drivers Wireless mic and RGB lights Bluetooth 5.4, USB and microSD Portronics Dash 13 150W max output, dual drivers Bass Boost and karaoke mic Bluetooth 5.3, Type-C charging

Similar stories for you:

Give your laptop a break without breaking the bank with these 6 tablet deals on Flipkart

Convection microwave vs air fryer: Do you actually need both in a small Indian kitchen?

10 smartwatches with features that could make your phone less necessary

FAQs Are dual-driver party speakers better than single-driver speakers? Not automatically. Dual drivers can help a speaker cover different parts of the audio range or deliver fuller sound, but tuning, driver size, enclosure design and output power also influence performance.

How much output power do I need for a home party? For a small room, a modest speaker may be enough. Larger gatherings or outdoor spaces generally need more output. Room size, speaker placement and the number of guests all affect how loud the music feels.

Can party speakers be used for karaoke? Yes, if they support microphone input or include a microphone. Check whether the microphone is wired or wireless and whether the speaker offers separate microphone volume or echo controls.

How long should a party speaker's battery last? Choose based on how long you expect to play music. Advertised battery life can depend on volume, lighting and other settings, so the maximum figure may not reflect use at high volume.

Can I connect a party speaker to a phone or laptop? Most Bluetooth party speakers can connect wirelessly to compatible phones, tablets and laptops. Some also offer AUX or USB playback, but supported inputs and formats vary by model.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.