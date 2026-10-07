From Sony and JBL to Samsung, these soundbars are getting major festive-season discounts

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale is now live for Prime members and will open to all users from 12am on October 8. The e-commerce platform is offering discounts across home appliances and electronics, with soundbars among the categories seeing some massive price reductions. We have shortlisted five models from Sony, JBL, Samsung, Zebronics and boAt that are currently listed at lower prices than their respective MRP or earlier selling prices. The selection ranges from Sony's 5.1-channel home theatre system and JBL's Dolby Atmos soundbar to more affordable 2.1-channel options from Samsung and boAt. However, a large discount alone does not make a soundbar a good buy, so it is worth checking the channel configuration, subwoofer, connectivity and audio formats before placing an order.

Sony, JBL, Samsung, Zebronics and boAt soundbars are among the models seeing massive festive-season price reductions on Amazon. (JBL )

Sony's HT-S40R is built for buyers who want genuine 5.1-channel surround sound rather than a soundbar trying to simulate rear audio. The system combines a three-channel soundbar, separate subwoofer and wireless rear speakers, with 600W total output and Dolby Digital support. HDMI ARC, optical, analogue and Bluetooth connectivity give it flexibility with older and newer TVs, although the subwoofer itself is wired.

Specifications Channels 5.1ch Total power output 600 W Subwoofer Wired Bluetooth Version 5.0 HDMI Input/Output: 0/1 (ARC) Reasons to Buy Physical rear speakers provide a more complete surround setup 600W output is suited to movie-heavy home theatre use Multiple TV connection options, including HDMI ARC and optical Reasons to Avoid Subwoofer is wired rather than wireless HDMI is ARC, not eARC

Why should you choose this product?

The HT-S40R's main advantage is its real 5.1-channel arrangement with dedicated rear speakers. It suits buyers who want physical surround sound for movies and television rather than relying entirely on virtual surround processing.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The JBL Cinema SB590 is a 3.1-channel soundbar aimed at buyers who want stronger TV audio without adding rear speakers. Its 440W system includes a dedicated centre channel, Virtual Dolby Atmos and a 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer. HDMI eARC and HDMI input add flexibility, while Bluetooth handles wireless music playback. The low-profile bar should also sit neatly beneath most TVs.

Specifications Sound system 3.1 channel Total speaker power output 440W Subwoofer 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer Audio Virtual Dolby Atmos Connectivity HDMI, HDMI eARC, optical, Bluetooth Reasons to Buy Dedicated centre channel is useful for dialogue-heavy content Wireless subwoofer allows more flexible placement HDMI eARC supports higher-quality TV audio connections Reasons to Avoid No dedicated rear speakers are included Virtual Dolby Atmos is not the same as a full physical Atmos speaker layout

Why should you choose this product?

The SB590 is a strong fit for buyers who want a simple 3.1 setup with a dedicated centre channel, wireless subwoofer and Virtual Dolby Atmos. It offers a cleaner alternative to a multi-speaker surround system.

Samsung's HW-B45EF/XL is a 2.1-channel soundbar system with a wireless subwoofer and 300W output. It supports Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X, while Bass Boost, Adaptive Sound, Voice Enhance and Game Mode give users several ways to tune the presentation. HDMI ARC, optical, USB and Bluetooth cover the basics, making it a relatively straightforward upgrade for a TV setup.

Specifications Channels 2.1 Total output 300 W Subwoofer Wireless Audio Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X Connectivity HDMI ARC, optical, Bluetooth, USB Reasons to Buy Wireless subwoofer adds flexibility to the setup DTS Virtual:X creates a wider perceived soundstage Voice Enhance and Adaptive Sound are useful for different types of content Reasons to Avoid 2.1-channel configuration lacks dedicated rear speakers HDMI connection is ARC rather than eARC No Wi-Fi connectivity

Why should you choose this product?

Samsung's appeal here is simplicity. The HW-B45EF/XL combines a wireless subwoofer with virtual surround processing and useful sound modes, making it suitable for buyers upgrading from basic TV speakers without wanting a multi-speaker system.

The Zebronics Juke Bar 9330 pushes output higher while retaining a relatively straightforward 3.1-channel configuration. It delivers 500W RMS through three soundbar drivers and a 16.51cm wireless subwoofer, with Dolby Audio and Bluetooth 5.3 onboard. HDMI ARC, optical, USB and AUX cover most common connections. The LED display and wall-mountable design also keep everyday operation fairly simple.

Specifications Channels Real 3.1CH Total output 500W Subwoofer 16.51cm wireless Bluetooth v5.3 Connectivity TV ARC, Optical IN, USB, AUX Reasons to Buy 500W output gives it plenty of headroom for movies and music Wireless subwoofer keeps placement more flexible Wide selection of wired connectivity options Reasons to Avoid HDMI connectivity is ARC rather than eARC No dedicated rear speakers

Why should you choose this product?

The Juke Bar 9330 stands out for its 500W output and wireless subwoofer at a more accessible end of the soundbar market. It is worth considering for buyers prioritising loud, bass-heavy home entertainment.

The boAt Aavante 2.1 2450 is the most budget-focused option here, pairing a 240W RMS soundbar with a 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer. The system supports Bluetooth 5.4, HDMI ARC, optical, AUX and USB, while Music, Movie, News and 3D modes offer different sound profiles. A wall-mount kit is included, and the soundbar also allows bass and treble adjustment through its remote.

Specifications Channels 2.1 Output power 240W RMS Subwoofer 6.5-inch wireless Bluetooth v5.4 Connectivity HDMI ARC, optical, AUX, USB Reasons to Buy Wireless subwoofer provides more placement flexibility Multiple EQ modes let users adjust the sound for different content Broad connectivity covers TVs, phones and other common sources Reasons to Avoid 2.1-channel setup has no dedicated rear speakers HDMI connection is ARC rather than eARC 240W output is lower than the higher-powered systems in this list

Why should you choose this product?

The Aavante 2.1 2450 is aimed at buyers who want a noticeable step up from TV speakers without spending heavily. Its wireless subwoofer, multiple inputs and adjustable EQ modes give the budget setup useful flexibility.

Soundbar price drop: 5 models compared

Soundbar Channel configuration Subwoofer Key feature Sony HT-S40R 5.1ch Wired Wireless rear speakers JBL Cinema SB590 3.1 channel 6.5-inch wireless Virtual Dolby Atmos Samsung HW-B45EF/XL 2.1 Wireless DTS Virtual:X Zebronics Juke Bar 9330 Real 3.1CH 16.51cm wireless 500W output boAt Aavante 2.1 2450 2.1 6.5-inch wireless 240W RMS

Factors to consider when buying a soundbar during a sale

Channel configuration: A 2.1 soundbar is generally simpler, while 3.1 systems add a dedicated centre channel. If you want physical surround sound, look for systems with rear speakers such as the Sony HT-S40R.

Subwoofer: A dedicated subwoofer can make a substantial difference to bass-heavy films and music. Check whether it is wireless, and remember that wireless does not mean it operates without a power connection.

HDMI connectivity: HDMI ARC is enough for many basic TV setups, while eARC offers greater bandwidth and is more useful with compatible high-quality audio formats.

Room size: Higher output and larger subwoofers can be useful in bigger rooms, but a compact 2.1 or 3.1 system may make more sense in a bedroom or smaller living room.

Similar articles for you:

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale to start on October 8: Here are top deals on laptops, tablets, speakers, more

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale starts tonight: Find top laptop deals from HP, Dell, ASUS and Lenovo for work, study and more

₹5,000 are worth gifting instead">Soan Papdi can stay in the box this year; these five gadgets under ₹5,000 are worth gifting instead

FAQs Is a soundbar with a subwoofer better than a standalone soundbar? A dedicated subwoofer can deliver deeper bass and give movies, music and games more impact. However, it also requires additional space and a power connection.

Is 2.1 better than 3.1 for a soundbar? A 3.1 system adds a dedicated centre channel, which can help with dialogue. A 2.1 system is generally simpler and can be sufficient for smaller rooms.

Do all wireless soundbar subwoofers need a power cable? Yes. Wireless normally refers to the audio connection between the soundbar and subwoofer. The subwoofer still needs to be connected to mains power.

Is Dolby Atmos necessary for a good soundbar? Not necessarily. Dolby Atmos can add a sense of height and spatial positioning, but channel configuration, speaker design, room size and the quality of the source also affect the experience.

What should I check during an Amazon soundbar sale? Check the exact model, channel configuration, subwoofer type, HDMI specification, included speakers and final checkout price. Also compare the sale price with the manufacturer's MRP and recent prices.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.