Gemini Nano Banana trend: Move over figurines - Try these cool image styles instead

The Gemini Nano banana figurine trend is all over social media. People everywhere are posting pictures of themselves, their pets, and their families reimagined as collectible figurines, toys, and much more. You can Gemini to turn yourself into a plushie toy.(Gemini Generated)

While the trend has certainly caught on, many people are generating very similar images. However, we have done some digging and found (also created) several other prompts that allow you to create different styles of images. You shouldn't be limited to just action figures; you can make plushies of yourself, or even turn yourself into an Animal Crossing character.

All of these possibilities are real, and we are here to show you various prompts that you can simply copy, paste into Gemini, tweak as you like, and generate your own unique images.

Here are all the cool prompts you need to try in Google Gemini right now:

Note: Simply copy the text from here and paste it into your Gemini app or website)

Pet into an Action Figure: turn my pet into a plastic action figure next to its packaging.

Retro Video Game Character: reimagine me as a 16-Bit Video Game character and put me in a 2D 16-bit platform video game. (We modified it to be in Elder Scrolls: Skyrim).

In retro-style Skyrim.(Gemini)

Plushie: Create a 1/1 scale commercialised plushie of the characters in the picture, in a soft and fluffy style, placed in a real environment. The plushie is sitting on a computer desk. Next to the plushie is a toy packaging box, designed in a style reminiscent of premium plush collectibles, with a clear display window. The box is printed with original artwork and two-dimensional flat illustrations of the character. On the computer screen, show the digital design process of creating this plushie, including sewing patterns and fabric textures.

Cyberpunk Style: Create a 1/7 scale commercialised figurine of the characters in the picture, rendered in a cyberpunk aesthetic with glowing neon lights and a futuristic setting. The figurine is placed on a high-tech computer desk with holographic displays and neon-lit edges. The figurine stands on a round transparent acrylic base with no text. On the computer screen, show a 3D modelling process of this figurine, displayed as a glowing hologram. Next to the screen is a futuristic toy packaging box with cyberpunk-inspired graphic design and glowing accents, featuring two-dimensional flat illustrations of the characters in neon colours. The entire scene should have moody, atmospheric lighting with a mix of purples, blues, and pinks, giving it a high-tech, dystopian vibe.

A new take on what everyone's creating.(Gemini)

Animal Crossing Style Characters: reimagine me as an Animal Crossing New Horizons Game character.

That HT Tech's Shaurya in Animal Crossing.(Gemini)

Figurine Action Figure (what everyone is generating): Create a 1/7 scale commercialised figurine of the characters in the picture, in a realistic style, in a real environment. The figurine is placed on a computer desk. The figurine has a round transparent acrylic base, with no text on the base. The content on the computer screen is a 3D modelling process of this figurine. Next to the computer screen is a toy packaging box, designed in a style reminiscent of high-quality collectible figures, printed with original artwork. The packaging features two-dimensional flat illustrations.