Google allows this app in Play Store, year after banning it over Capitol riots

Tech giant Google has allowed social media network Park back into its Play Store, this a year after it banned the platform in the wake of 2021 Capitol violence. The tech giant had pulled down the app popular with American conservatives days after the violent attack on the seat of US government on January 6 last year, alleging the platform allowed content that could incite more violence, AFP reported. Parler had become a platform for the far-rights who claimed they were censored by platforms like Twitter. According to reports, the attack on the Capitol was believed to have been incited by violent rhetoric on platforms like Parler, and carried out by the far-right supporters of former US president Donald Trump who had sought to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in which he had lost to incumbent president Joe Biden. ALSO READ: US Capitol riot panel blames Trump for ‘attempted coup’ on Jan 6Parler was re-inducted into the Play Store after it met requirements regarding the removal of abusive posts and blocked users who broke the app's rules, AFP quoted Google.

"All apps on Google Play that feature user generated content are required to implement robust moderation practices that prohibit objectionable content," a Google spokesperson told AFP inquiry.

"Apps are able to appear on Google Play provided they comply with Play's developer policies."

The social media platform has agreed to follow the Play Store rules and has modified its app for the Android devices to comply with its policies. The versions of the app tailored for Apple devices were also banned after the Capitol violence. But Apple said that the versions were back on the App store after the updates aimed at curbing incitements to violence. The app claimed to have more than 20 million users before it was pulled down from Apple and Google marketplaces.

