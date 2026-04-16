Google brings Gemini to Mac: Now summarise files, write, create videos, get help without switching tabs

Google is making it easier for Apple users to access its AI assistant, Gemini, on their Macs. Until now, Mac users could access Gemini on their Apple PCs through its website-based platform. But now, Google has launched a native app Gemini app for Macs, which lets users access some of Gemini’s best features with a couple of clicks.

What can I do using the Gemini app on Mac?

Gemini app on Mac is available on MacOS version 15 and above.(Google)

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Google says that with Gemini's native desktop app for Macs, users can share their screens with its AI assistant to get information and insights. They can also share files available on their PCs with Gemini to get summaries and insights and even create reports based on the same.

Beyond this, users can ask Gemini to create images from text, edit images, create videos, create music, do deep research, get updates on various topics, write reports and more using the new Gemini app on Mac. To put it simply, Mac users can use Gemini app for Mac to everything that they do using the Gemini app on iPhone.

What's more? Mac users can also invoke or access Gemini on their PCs without switching screens. Mac users can use the 'Option + Space' shortcut to access Gemini without switching tabs. Google says that Mac users can also generate images quickly using Nano Banana and videos using Veo.

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{{^usCountry}} For the unversed, Nano Banana is Google's high performance AI image generation and image editing model, while Veo is the company's AI video generation model. Veo can generate up to 4K videos using text, images and video prompts. How can I access the Gemini app on Mac? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the unversed, Nano Banana is Google's high performance AI image generation and image editing model, while Veo is the company's AI video generation model. Veo can generate up to 4K videos using text, images and video prompts. How can I access the Gemini app on Mac? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Coming to availability, the new Gemini app on Mac is available to Apple users on devices running macOS versions 15 and newer globally at no additional cost. Google has confirmed that it plans to bring new features and experience to its Gemini app on Mac in the coming months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Coming to availability, the new Gemini app on Mac is available to Apple users on devices running macOS versions 15 and newer globally at no additional cost. Google has confirmed that it plans to bring new features and experience to its Gemini app on Mac in the coming months. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It is worth mentioning that Google is the last of the major AI companies to launch a dedicated app for Mac. For reference, OpenAI launched a dedicated app for macOS back in May 2024, while Anthropic released its Claude Desktop app for Mac back in November 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is worth mentioning that Google is the last of the major AI companies to launch a dedicated app for Mac. For reference, OpenAI launched a dedicated app for macOS back in May 2024, while Anthropic released its Claude Desktop app for Mac back in November 2024. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Ganjoo ...Read More Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read Less

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