Google Chrome update on iPhone lets users separate work and personal browsing

Google has announced new features for Chrome on iOS, enabling users to easily switch between work and personal accounts for browsing requirements. Since work accounts are usually managed by companies, iPhone users can take advantage of enterprise-level protections directly on their phones. Google has introduced these features after seeing the growing adoption of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) model among companies. Chrome users on iPhone can easily separate their personal and work browsing data. Here’s how. (Google)

Therefore, with these new Chrome features iPhone users can separate work and personal life, eventually making the browsing experience clutter-free. These features were already available for Android devices for some time now, and now it has started to roll out as a Chrome update for iPhone.

Google Chrome's new features for iPhone

Google has introduced a new flexible method for users to seamlessly switch between their personal and work accounts on Chrome, bringing ease in data separation. This will allow users to separate data such as tabs, passwords, history, and other browsing features for personal and business use. Keeping the BYOD model in mind, Google said, “This improved account switching experience and data separation better enable businesses to allow employees to use their device of choice.” Additionally, it adds convenience to how iPhone users browse on the Chrome app.

This Chrome feature will also give users a sense of security, as they will be able to take advantage of advanced security features which are managed by their IT teams. These IT teams can easily monitor security events such as malware detection, phishing attacks, etc, and alerts with tools like the Google Admin console, Chrome logs, or a Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) system.

Furthermore, Chrome on iPhone will also include URL filtering, which was only available to desktop and Android users. This feature will restrict users from browsing unapproved websites or generative AI tools. This reduces the chances of ShadowAI practices by employees, and it directs users to “approved corporate services.” Therefore, IT teams will also have control over employee practices, even if they are using their personal device for work purposes.

Additionally, when switching to a work account on Chrome, users will also be notified that they have entered a managed space, enabling them to stay aware of their browsing activities. This showcases how Google is gradually expanding its access to Google Workspace and enterprise tools. While these features are already widely being used on desktop and Android, but bringing them to the iOS ecosystem could also come as a major step.

