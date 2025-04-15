Google doesn't want Android phones to ship with 16GB storage anymore: Here’s why

Storage has always been a problem for entry-level phones. It is generally expected that if you're buying an entry-level phone, especially its base model, it will not have the best storage capacity. This can be quite limiting. Android phones need to have more storage, according to Google, if they are to include Google Services(AFP)

However, there’s good news on this front, as Google has reportedly changed the requirements for Android OEMs regarding the minimum flash memory their phones must have in order to qualify for the Android certification program.

This move comes in response to the fact that many devices still come with bare minimum memory, including 16GB. Now, Google has revised the requirement to 32GB, starting with Android 15.

Android 15 Phones With Google Services Need To Have 32GB Storage

According to a report by Android Authority, devices running Android 15 will be required to ship with at least 32GB of internal storage. Of this, Google mandates that 75 percent must be reserved for the data partition, which includes pre-installed system apps, app data, system files, and more.

Android Authority also notes that the previous minimum was 16GB, which was introduced with Android 13.

What Will This Move Allow For?

Consider this: a large portion of Android phones sold globally are budget-friendly, low-end models. By increasing the minimum storage, Google is ensuring that users of these devices will have a better experience, more space for apps, photos, videos, and general usage.

While 32GB isn't huge by modern standards, it's still a significant improvement over 16GB. It ensures users will at least have some room to store personal data. However, it's important to note that this requirement only applies to Android smartphone manufacturers who wish to include Google’s mobile services. It’s not compulsory for devices running Android Open Source Project (AOSP). Simply put, if manufacturers want Google Play services onboard, their phones must have at least 32GB of base memory.

In addition to this, Google has introduced another requirement: cellular devices launching with Android 15 must offer the option to share emergency contact data with Android Emergency Location Service whenever an emergency call is made.

Other requirements include support for Vulkan 1.3 and higher, as well as compliance with Android Baseline Profile 2022 and support for the Welcome Profile in Android 15.

