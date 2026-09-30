Google Fitbit Air is finally here in India: Check price, features and more

After months of anticipation around its India debut, the Mountain View-based tech giant has officially launched the Google Fitbit Air in the country. The screen-less fitness tracker made its global debut in select markets in May and is designed for people who want to keep tabs on their health without constantly checking another screen. The device tracks heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen levels and workouts, while offering up to seven days of battery life. Here’s everything you need to know about the Google Fitbit Air, from its price and features to availability.

Google Fitbit Air features and specifications

Google Fitbit Air is finally coming to India with a screen-free design, health tracking features and up to seven days of battery life. Check its price, features and sale details.

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The Google Fitbit Air offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring along with resting heart rate and heart rate variability tracking. It can also provide irregular heart rhythm, or Afib, notifications. Sleep tracking covers sleep stages and duration, while SpO2 monitoring gives users additional information about their blood oxygen levels.

The tracker also comes with automatic activity detection. Google says the feature can adapt to a user's habits over time, allowing workouts and activities to be identified without requiring constant manual input.

Another notable addition is Google Health Coach integration. Users can log exercises, follow guided sessions and even take photos of gym equipment or workout routines to record activities. Coming to the battery life, the US-based tech giant claims up to seven days of use on a single charge. A quick five-minute charge can also provide enough power for a full day, which should come in handy when the tracker is running low.

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{{^usCountry}} The device uses an interchangeable pebble-style design and comes with a Performance Loop Band made using recycled materials. Users can also opt for an Active Band made from sweatproof silicone or an Elevated Modern Band designed for everyday wear. Google Fitbit Air price in India and availability {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The device uses an interchangeable pebble-style design and comes with a Performance Loop Band made using recycled materials. Users can also opt for an Active Band made from sweatproof silicone or an Elevated Modern Band designed for everyday wear. Google Fitbit Air price in India and availability {{/usCountry}}

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The Google Fitbit Air has been priced at ₹13,999 in India. It is going to be offered in four colour options: Obsidian, Berry, Lavender and Fog. Interested customers will also get a three-month trial of Google Health Premium with the device, providing access to the full Google Health Coach experience. Google is additionally offering ₹1,000 cashback when customers use select bank discounts. The Google Fitbit Air will go on sale in India from October 2, 2026. It will be available through the Google Store, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales and other retail partners across the country.