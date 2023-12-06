Google Gemini vs OpenAI's ChatGPT: Comparing the two most powerful generative AI tools

Google has launched its most advanced artificial intelligence model, Gemini, signalling a pivotal moment in the company's AI evolution. Gemini, a large language model, aims to redefine the AI landscape with its ability to process text, images, and video simultaneously.

Google Gemini AI models (Representative Photo)(HT_PRINT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini comprises three distinct versions, each tailored to specific needs. The Gemini Ultra, the largest and most powerful, outperforms human experts in Massive Multitask Language Understanding (MMLU). Eli Collins, Google DeepMind's Vice President of Product, emphasizes Gemini's unique capabilities, stating, "It can generalize and seamlessly understand, operate across, and combine different types of information, including text, code, audio, image, and video."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The three versions of Gemini include Gemini Ultra, Gemini Pro, and Gemini Nano, catering to diverse applications. Google plans to license Gemini to customers via Google Cloud, allowing them to integrate the model into their applications.

Gemini's deployment will begin with Google products like Bard, the company's chatbot, and Search Generative Experience. Bard, powered by Gemini Pro, promises advanced reasoning, planning, and understanding. An upcoming release, "Bard Advanced," utilizing Gemini Ultra, marks a significant upgrade to the chatbot.

Notably, Gemini Ultra stands out for its superior performance and efficiency, surpassing its predecessors and competitors. Despite its immense capabilities, Gemini Ultra is cost-effective, according to Collins. The model represents a leap forward in Google's AI efforts, demonstrating the company's commitment to advancing the field.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here's a comparison between Gemini Ultra and GPT-4V, which are the most superior versions of Google's Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT, respectively, using various benchmarks:

General Understanding (MMLU):

Gemini Ultra: Achieves a remarkable 90.0% in Massive Multitask Language Understanding (MMLU), showcasing its ability to comprehend 57 subjects, including STEM, humanities, and more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

GPT-4V: Reports an 86.4% 5-shot capability in a similar benchmark.

Reasoning Abilities:

Gemini Ultra: Scores 83.6% in the Big-Bench Hard benchmark, demonstrating proficiency in diverse, multi-step reasoning tasks.

GPT-4V: Shows comparable performance with an 83.1% 3-shot capability in a similar context.

Reading Comprehension (DROP):

Gemini Ultra: Excels with an 82.4 F1 Score in the DROP reading comprehension benchmark.

GPT-4V: Achieves 80.9 3-shot capability in a similar scenario.

Commonsense Reasoning (HellaSwag):

Gemini Ultra: Impresses with an 87.8% 10-shot capability in the HellaSwag benchmark, showcasing adept commonsense reasoning.

GPT-4V: Demonstrates a slightly higher 95.3% 10-shot capability in the same benchmark.

Mathematical Proficiency (GSM8K):

Gemini Ultra: Excels in basic arithmetic manipulations with a 94.4% maj1@32 score.

GPT-4V: Maintains 92.0% 5-shot capability in Grade School math problems.

Challenging Math Problems (MATH):

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gemini Ultra: Tackles complex math problems with a 53.2% 4-shot capability, showcasing versatility.

GPT-4V: Maintains a competitive 52.9% 4-shot capability in a similar context.

Code Generation (HumanEval):

Gemini Ultra: Efficiently generates Python code with a commendable 74.4% 0-shot capability (IT).

GPT-4V: Performs well with a 67.0% 0-shot capability.

Natural Language to Code (Natural2Code):

Gemini Ultra: Showcases proficiency in generating Python code with a 74.9% 0-shot capability.

GPT-4V: Maintains a 73.9% 0-shot capability in a similar benchmark.

Gemini's debut aligns with Google's broader strategy to dominate the AI landscape and respond to the evolving AI race. The company aims to secure its position as a leading provider of AI through the cloud, with Gemini positioned as a key player.

While Gemini's cost is estimated to be in the hundreds of millions, the potential revenue for the company that dominates AI services through the cloud could be monumental. Oren Etzioni, former CEO of the Allen Institute for AI, notes, "This is a take-no-prisoners, must-win war." As AI becomes increasingly integral to various industries, Google's strategic move with Gemini signifies a significant step forward, unlocking new possibilities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Exciting News! Hindustan Times now has a Facebook channel for Tech. For a daily download of the latest trends & innovations in technology - Join the Channel Now!