Google has a back-to-college gift! Get 1 year of free 400GB storage, better learning tools and higher Gemini limits

If you’re a college student in India, there’s some good news for you. Google is offering students a one-year subscription to Google AI Plus absolutely free, at no cost.
As part of the offer, students will get access to Gemini, 2x higher usage limits in Gemini, free storage 400GB cloud storage and more. Google says the offer is part of its endeavour around the new academic year, giving students in India access to more AI-powered tools for learning and studying.
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But that’s not the only offer Google has for students.
Students can also get access to Google AI Pro and YouTube Premium at 70 percent off. This is a significant discount compared to the original price and gives students another option if they want to access Google’s more advanced AI tools and YouTube Premium.
Along with the free AI Plus plan and the discounted AI Pro plan, Google is also bringing better learning tools across Gemini and Search for students in India.
These include a dedicated student hub, personalised study notebooks with diagnostic quizzes and tailored study plans. Students will also be able to talk through Deep Research reports with Gemini Live.
Google is also giving students access to new Search features that can help them create visuals, take practice quizzes and learn step by step.
So, in totality, this looks like a pretty good perk for being a student in India. Between the one-year free Google AI Plus subscription, the discounted AI Pro and YouTube Premium plan, and the additional learning tools across Gemini and Search, students have quite a few benefits to take advantage of.
To claim the offer, you can tap on the link here and sign up with your account to get started.