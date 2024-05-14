Google I/O 2024 LIVE: Sundar Pichai-led tech giant to unveil Android 15

Google's parent firm Alphabet is all set to make big ticket announcements at the developers conference. The Google I/O event, which will be livestreamed at 10:30 pm IST, is the occasion when Alphabet showcases its latest new technology and whatever it unveils will help investors evaluate its progress against Microsoft backed OpenAI. ...Read More

The Google I/O event serves as a critical indicator of the company's competitive position in the field of technology. During the conference, Google is set to launch the Android 15, the next version of its operating system. It is also expected to unveil a host of updates to its most advanced AI technology called Gemini.

The Google I/O conference is held at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California.