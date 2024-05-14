Google I/O 2024 LIVE: Sundar Pichai-led tech giant to unveil Android 15
Google's parent firm Alphabet is all set to make big ticket announcements at the developers conference. The Google I/O event, which will be livestreamed at 10:30 pm IST, is the occasion when Alphabet showcases its latest new technology and whatever it unveils will help investors evaluate its progress against Microsoft backed OpenAI. ...Read More
The Google I/O event serves as a critical indicator of the company's competitive position in the field of technology. During the conference, Google is set to launch the Android 15, the next version of its operating system. It is also expected to unveil a host of updates to its most advanced AI technology called Gemini.
The Google I/O conference is held at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California.
Google is expected to unveil a new Pixel-exclusive virtual assistant powered by Gemini called 'Pixie'. The new assistant could not just be limited to text or voice input, but users could also be able to share images with Pixie.
Google is expected to roll out new updates for WearOS 5, the Android operating system designed for smartwatches and other wearables. Though, the details are scarce, Google is expected to come with a new Watch Face format.
Alphabet has been dogged by perceived AI missteps, including with its Gemini image generator earlier this year and a chatbot in 2023, Bloomberg reported. The idea that information derived from AI may not be reliably accurate was seen as a risk, especially for Google, which has a dominant market share in internet search.
Google is set to host its annual developers conference Google I/O 2024 on Tuesday where the Sundar Pichai-led big tech firm is expected to unveil several products and software updates including Android 15, Google Pixel Fold 2, Gemini AI, Wear OS 5, and Google TV at the event. Deep dive
Ahead of Google I/O event, here's what experts think about the tech giant's efforts in the field of AI
“Alphabet is in a unique position to show it is making progress, that it can re-right the AI ship, that things aren’t as dire as people thought,” David Mazza, chief executive officer at Roundhill Investments, told Bloomberg.
“The results are more than enough to support the stock in the near term, but the event offers an opportunity for an upside surprise, and if it can show off, what better time?” he added.
Investors are hotly anticipating the company’s Google I/O annual developers conference Tuesday, where it’s expected to unveil AI features for its search business and broader ecosystem. Bank of America wrote that the event “could help solidify the case for Google (and the Android ecosystem) as a net AI beneficiary.”
Google's parent set to unveil Android 15 and its release dates. A day ahead of the event, Google teased in a video a piece of software which appeared to demonstrate AI software that could draw conclusions about the live feed from the camera. The phone operator asked several questions and the app answered in a virtual-assistant-like voice