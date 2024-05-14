Google I/O 2024: From Android 15 to new Gemini AI, what to expect at annual developers conference

Google is set to host its annual developers conference Google I/O 2024 on Tuesday where the Sundar Pichai-led big tech firm is expected to unveil several products and software updates including Android 15, Google Pixel Fold 2, Gemini AI, Wear OS 5, and Google TV at the event. Alphabet is scheduled to hold its annual Google developers conference, where it is expected to show off its own new AI-related features.

The much-awaited annual event will be broadcast in front of a small live audience and will be live-streamed on the company’s YouTube channel and social media handles from 10.30 pm IST.

What is Google I/O?

It is an annual developer conference by Google, largely focussed on the company's software development, including but not limited to Android, Chrome, Chrome OS, Google APIs, Google Web Toolkit, and App Engine. The event typically features keynote presentations, technical sessions, hands-on workshops, and opportunities for developers to engage directly with Google engineers and product managers.

What to expect from Google I/O 2024?

Hardware Announcements:

While traditionally focused on software, Google has unveiled hardware, including Pixel 7a and the first Pixel Fold, at past I/O events. This year, Pixel 8a has already been announced, with sales starting on May 14. Reports suggest Pixel Fold 2 may not debut at the Google I/O event, but a teaser for Pixel 9 series Fold could be unveiled, potentially rebranded as Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Android 15

Android enthusiasts can rejoice as Google is expected to unveil Android 15 features and its release date. While not a design overhaul, Android 15 promises enhancements in user privacy, productivity, and security, along with features like satellite connectivity and notification cooldown.

Gemini AI:

Gemini AI integration is expected across various Google apps like Google Maps, Chrome, Google Workspace, and Gmail and potentially reshaping the role of Google Assistant. Look out for a Pixel-exclusive virtual assistant named 'Pixie', touted to have multimodal capabilities not limited to text or voice input.

Google WearOS 5

Google is expected to roll out new updates for WearOS 5, the Android operating system designed for smartwatches and other wearables. Details are scarce, but it is expected to come with a new Watch Face format.