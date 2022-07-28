Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Google Street View is in India. Check list of cities which are getting it

Google Street View is a new feature of Google Maps which helps the commuter to get a 360 degrees view of the roads and public buildings. 
Google Street View service will be available for ten cities in India.
Published on Jul 28, 2022 09:51 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Do you use Google Maps to travel on the road? If yes, there's a good news for you. The app has included the Street View feature in India. On Wednesday, the search engine giant announced that it has been re-introduced in India.The Street View feature helps users to get a 360 degrees view of the roads and public buildings of a city. It helps the user to get a fair idea of the routes through this feature. During an event, Google announced that it introduced Street View service with cooperation from Genesys and Tech Mahindra, the website reported.

The feature is available for these ten Indian cities, covering a distance of 1.50 lakh kilometres. 1. Delhi2. Mumbai3. Pune4. Nashik5. Chennai6. Bengaluru7. Hyderabad8. Vadodara9. Amritsar10. Ahmedabad.“India’s digital adoption continues to move at a phenomenal pace, and we remain focused on accurately modeling, reflecting, and solving for today’s rapidly-evolving India,” Google said in a statement. The tech giants plan to expand the Street View coverage to more than 50 cities by the end of this year. India is the first country where Street View has been streamlined with the help of partners.

Google also said it will provide information on road closures and incidents across eight cities including Delhi, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Gurgaon, Bangalore, and Agra, ‘to help people make informed travel decisions and avoid congestion zones.’

