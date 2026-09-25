Google Photos gets five new features including AI editing and digital wardrobe

Google Photos is getting five new exciting features that make the app more useful beyond simply storing your photos. The latest additions include Gemini-powered photo organisation, a digital wardrobe, new editing styles, Remix templates and a more capable Markup tool.

Gemini can now do more with your photo library

The wardrobe feature is finally being released to more users. (Google)

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

The biggest update is Photos in Gemini Spark, which can select, brighten and share family portraits using a single prompt. For eligible Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the US, this means you can ask Gemini to work with your photo library instead of manually searching through hundreds of pictures.

I think this is where Google Photos is heading anyway. Most people have years of photos sitting in the app but rarely go back to find them. Being able to simply describe what you want could make that library much more useful.

Google Photos is turning into a digital wardrobe

The new Wardrobe feature automatically identifies clothes appearing in your photos and creates a digital collection of them. You can then mix and match pieces, create outfits and even virtually try them on.

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This is probably the most unique feature; users will be able to mix and match the outfits virtually without trying them one by one. It is available to eligible users in India, the US and Brazil on Android and iOS.

Moods brings more personality to photo editing

Google is also adding Moods, which applies styles such as 35mm film and 2000s digicam looks while adapting them to the image. Unlike simply applying a fixed filter, Google says the styles intelligently adjust to the photos.

This is a small update, but probably one I would use more often than some of the AI features. A good film style can change the feel of an ordinary photo without making you spend time adjusting every setting manually. Moods is available globally on Android.

15 new Remix templates make photos more shareable

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{{^usCountry}} Google Photos is also adding 15 new Remix templates that can turn regular pictures into things such as red carpet moments, birthday cards and photo booth shots. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Google Photos is also adding 15 new Remix templates that can turn regular pictures into things such as red carpet moments, birthday cards and photo booth shots. {{/usCountry}}

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This feels aimed squarely at people who want quick social media content without opening another editing app. It is not a major change to Photos, but the convenience could make it useful for casual editing.

Markup finally gets some useful upgrades

The Markup tool is getting a redact pen for blurring sensitive information, more precise thickness controls for sketches and new fonts for adding text.

The redact tool is the one I find most practical here. Photos are often shared quickly through WhatsApp or social media, and having a simple way to hide private information before sending them can save an extra trip to another editing app. The upgraded Markup tool is rolling out globally on Android.

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