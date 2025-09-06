Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G: 4 reasons to buy, and 1 to skip this flagship phone

Google’s latest flagship lineup, the Pixel 10 series, has created much buzz for its advanced AI features and deep integration into apps. Now, as the iPhone 17 launch approaches, many smartphone buyers may have been making their choices between the Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G or iPhone 17 Pro models. While we are still waiting to get our hands on the iPhone 17 models, we have tried and tested the Pixel 10 Pro to know if it's worth the hype. After more than 15 days of usage, we found four compelling reasons to buy the Pixel 10 Pro, but also one reason it might not be your primary choice. Know why you should get the Google Pixel 10 Pro or skip this year with the iPhone 17 series approaching.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G: 4 reasons to buy

Premium design and display: Despite having a similar design to its predecessors, the Pixel 10 Pro 5G retains the premium design that looks compact and stylish in-hand. The glossy aluminium frame gives a flagship look to the phone, which may attract buyers. In addition, it has one of the best 6.3-inch displays that delivers vibrant colours and offers a smooth experience.

Clean UI and AI packed: The Google Pixel 10 Pro runs on Android 16, which offers a clean UI and seamless experience at every touch point. The Material 3 Expression design has set a high bar this year for customisation and intuitive animations. In addition, the software brings several AI-powered features such as Magic Cue, Camera Coach, Gemini Live, Writing Tools, and more than makes day-to-day usage effortless.

Improved camera performance: The Pixel 10 Pro features a 50MP main camera, a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide lens. While the resolutions are similar to predecessors, the software and hardware upgrades have significantly improved the camera performance. It captures detailed and crisp images with vibrant colours irrespective of lighting conditions.

Dependable battery life: Lastly, the smartphone is backed by a 4,870 mAh battery that offers more than 24 hours of battery life with moderate usage. Considering the battery size, it's quite dependable and has long-lasting battery life.

Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G: 1 reason to skip

Not for power users: While I appreciate Google’s move to bring the TSMC-made Tensor G5 chip, the processor still lags behind smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. The Pixel 10 Pro is not for power users, since it showcases heating issues, and the minor lags are noticeable with heavy usage or extended hours of gaming.