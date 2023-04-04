Google to pay money to customers if flight ticket prices drop after booking. Details

Google's online flight booking search service Flights has announced a scheme, under which it will pay money to a customer if a ticket was booked using the service, and later, there is a reduction in the price.

For now, the facility is available on a pilot basis (File Photo / REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For now, however, the feature, is available for flights originating in the US (Image courtesy: Google)

“On Google flights, you can already see whether current prices are low, typical, or high compared to historical averages. Now, we're going a step further with a new pilot program for price guarantees in the US,” said Richard Holden, the company's Vice President of Travel Products, on the tech giant's official blog, on Monday.

For now, the facility is available on a pilot basis (File Photo / REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Here is all you need to know about this service:

(1.) Users will see a ‘Price guarantee’ badge; according to Google, this badge shows it is confident the fare will not get lower at any point between the day of booking, and before the takeoff.

(2.) Once a booking has been made, the fare will be monitored each day until the day of the departure.

(3.) If the price does go down, the difference (at the time of booking minus before departure) will be paid by Google to the passenger via Google Pay.

(4.) For now, the scheme is being launched on a pilot basis, and will be available only for the ‘Book on Google’ itineraries that depart from the United States.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(5.) It is among three programmes announced by Google ahead of the upcoming summer vacations in the US, the other two being ‘A new way to browse hotels’ and ‘Discover unique things you do.’

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON