Google's ‘Made by Google’ launch event today: How to watch it live?

Google's ‘Made by Google’ launch event will be held on Thursday in the Williamsburg neighbourhood of New York City. The event will begin at 10am Eastern Time (7:30pm in India) and will feature the launch of products such as Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, additions to the Nest smart home portfolio etc.

Where to watch Google's ‘Made by Google’?

Usually, Made by Google is an hour long and, therefore, may go on till 8:30pm or 9pm. Also, while physical attendance is limited only to invited members of the press, the tech giant has invited enthusiasts from the United States, United Kingdom and Australia to tune in live at GoogleStore.com/events. For those not in the US, UK or Australia, the company will broadcast the launch live on the event's YouTube channel.

Additionally, real-time updates will be provided on social media during and after the programme.

Pixel 7 smartphones and Pixel Watch

The Pixel 7 devices will run on Android 13 operating system (OS) and come equipped with the next generation of Tensor, Google's custom mobile chip.

Meanwhile, Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch designed and built by the company. It will feature a new, reimagined WearOS experience, and has been designed to be compatible with all Pixel and Android smartphones, Pixel Buds Pro, and Pixel Buds A-Series wireless buds.

