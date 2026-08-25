Got a problem with your Pixel 11? Gemini may now know how to fix it

Google is giving Gemini a more useful role on the Pixel 11 series, with a new Device help feature that can help users troubleshoot problems with their phone. The feature is currently being spotted on the Pixel 11 Pro and turns Gemini into a more conversational support tool for common device issues.

Your Pixel 11 may now have an AI tech support expert built right in. (Google)

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

Instead of searching through Settings or Google's support pages to figure out why a feature is not working, users can ask Gemini for help and get guidance based on their device. This could make it easier to fix settings, understand features or troubleshoot problems without going through several menus.

The new Device help option appears inside the Gemini app's plus (+) menu, as well as through the Gemini overlay. It is listed near the bottom of the available tools, above Personal Intelligence.

How to use Gemini to troubleshoot your Pixel 11

To try the feature, open the Gemini app on your Pixel 11 or Pixel 11 Pro. Tap the plus (+) button to view the available tools and look for Device help. Select it and describe the issue you are facing.

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For example, you could ask why a particular setting is not working, how to change a device option or what you should do if a feature is behaving unexpectedly. Gemini can then provide conversational guidance instead of making you search through different support pages.

Google has already been pushing Gemini deeper into the Pixel experience with the Pixel 11 series. The phones use the new Tensor G6 chip and the latest Gemini Nano model, while Gemini Intelligence can handle more multi-step tasks across apps.

The Device help feature is particularly interesting because it moves Gemini beyond being just an AI chatbot. If Google expands it further, Pixel users could have an AI assistant that understands the phone itself and can guide them through troubleshooting in real time.

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{{^usCountry}} For now, however, Device help appears to be an early rollout or test, so it may not be visible on every Pixel 11 device yet. Availability could depend on the Gemini app version, device model and Google's rollout. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For now, however, Device help appears to be an early rollout or test, so it may not be visible on every Pixel 11 device yet. Availability could depend on the Gemini app version, device model and Google's rollout. {{/usCountry}}

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