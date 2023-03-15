GPT-4 based ChatGPT: Reading visual prompts to coding games, how AI evolves

ChatGPT's parent company, OpenAI, rolled out its improved AI model GPT-4 on Tuesday. Less than 24 hours after its debut, ChatGPT using the most recent model has driven netizens into a frenzy with its more sophisticated reasoning abilities.

‘GPT-4 can solve difficult problems with greater accuracy, thanks to its broader general knowledge and problem solving abilities,’ says OpenAI, which has currently made the GPT-4 model available only for ChatGPT Plus users.

Three ways ChatGPT's successor is superior

1. By running on the GPT-4 model, ChatGPT GPT-4 becomes more creative and collaborative. It can generate, edit, and iterate with users on creative and technical writing tasks, such as composing songs, writing screenplays, or learning a user’s writing style.

2. GPT-4 can accept images as inputs and generate captions, classifications, and analyses.

3. GPT-4 is capable of handling over 25,000 words of text, allowing for use cases like long form content creation, extended conversations, and document search and analysis.

The future of AI?

The enhanced model has the potential to revolutionise the artificial intelligence industry. GPT-4 is already demonstrating surprising results and opening up newer, more creative use cases. People are taking to social media platforms to show its power.

GPT-4 does drug discovery

Using an existing drug as a prompt, a user claims that an AI model can identify compounds with similar properties, modify them to ensure they are not patented, and purchase them from a supplier (even including sending an email with a purchase order).

'One click lawsuits' with ChatGPT

DoNotPay, a legal services chatbot company, is experimenting with GPT-4 to create "one click lawsuits" to sue robocallers for $1,500. "Imagine receiving a call, clicking a button, call is transcribed and 1,000 word lawsuit is generated," the company's CEO writes, adding that GPT-3.5 was insufficient, but GPT-4 performs admirably.

Making games quickly from scratch

A user claims to have used GPT-4 to make the traditional game of pinpong in under 60 seconds. The user writes, "Things will never be the same."

It was also possible in the prior version, but it required some debugging or asking for errors. "This is the first time it gets it in one shot," the user claims.