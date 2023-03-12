GPT-4 launch next week. Will it generate videos through AI?

OpenAI, the creator of chatbot ChatGPT will most likely release GPT 4 next week, the fourth generation of the large language model (LLM). The Microsoft-backed startup's GPT-4 will include new features such as multimodality, video processing, and the ability to create AI-generated videos from simple text prompts. Currently, ChatGPT and other GPT-3.5-powered technologies can only provide text-based responses.

According to German news website Heise, it will be more powerful than GPT-3.5, which currently powers ChatGPT. The report said GPT-4 will include multimodality, an ability to function in multiple modes such as text, images, and sounds.

In an interview to Heise, Microsoft Germany's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Andreas Braun stated, “We will introduce GPT-4 next week … we will have multimodal models that will offer completely different possibilities — for example videos.”

Aside from its multimodal capabilities, GPT-4 may be successful in resolving ChatGPT's problem of slow response to user-generated queries.

OpenAI previously unveiled a tool called ‘ZeroGPT’, which allows users to determine whether text was written by an artificial intelligence (AI) programme and passed off as human-written, or if it was actually written by a person.

ZeroGPT uses DeepaAnalyze technology to determine the source of the input. Currently, its accuracy rate exceeds 98%, but OpenAI is working to reduce the error rate to less than 1%.

Users must enter the text into the box and then click 'Detect Text,' according to OpenAI. The AI software will check the input and publish the result using algorithms developed by the ZeroGPT team.

ChatGPT is a chatbot that uses artificial neural networks to answer questions in a human-like manner. The viral chatbot was released in November 2022 by San Francisco-based OpenAI had recently passed the milestone of 100 million active monthly users only two months after its launch.

