Hard to hear dialogue on Your TV? These 7 soundbars under 10,000 fix it instantly

If you are constantly reaching for the remote because TV dialogue sounds too quiet, while music and action scenes suddenly become unbearably loud, your TV speakers may be the problem. Slim TVs look great in the living room, but their compact speaker systems often struggle to deliver the clarity and separation needed for modern movies and OTT content. This is where a soundbar can make a big difference.

Best soundbars under ₹10000. (Amazon)

By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less

The market right now is full of soundbar options across price points, which is why the upgrade does not have to cost a fortune. Under ₹10,000, you can now find soundbars offering dedicated dialogue or voice modes, wireless subwoofers, Bluetooth, HDMI ARC and even Dolby Audio support. During the upcoming festive sales, some models may also become even more tempting thanks to discounts and offers.

But there is a catch: a high wattage figure or a flashy feature list does not automatically mean better sound. If your biggest complaint is muffled dialogue, you need a soundbar that can keep voices clear without making background effects and music overpowering.

We have picked seven soundbars under ₹10,000 that focus on delivering a meaningful upgrade over built-in TV speakers.

Factors to consider while buying a soundbar

- Sound quality and dialogue clarity: If your main problem is muffled voices, prioritise a soundbar with clear vocal reproduction and a dedicated centre channel or dialogue-enhancement mode.

- Audio channels: A 2.1-channel soundbar can be enough for everyday TV viewing, while 3.1-channel models generally do a better job of separating dialogue from music and effects. If you want a more immersive experience, consider 5.1 or Dolby Atmos models.

- Subwoofer: A separate wireless subwoofer can add significantly more punch to movies, music and action scenes. However, it may not be necessary for a bedroom or smaller room.

- Connectivity: Look for HDMI ARC/eARC, Bluetooth and optical input. HDMI ARC is particularly useful because it lets you control the soundbar using your TV remote.

- Wattage: Higher wattage does not automatically mean better sound. Check the overall sound quality, distortion levels and whether the system can fill your room comfortably.

- TV compatibility: Check whether the soundbar supports your TV's available ports and audio formats. HDMI ARC/eARC is generally the most convenient option.

Best soundbars to buy under ₹ 10,000

The JBL Cinema SB190 is a 2.1-channel soundbar system designed for users who want a stronger TV audio experience without a complicated multi-speaker setup. Its slim soundbar pairs with a 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer and delivers 380W audio output, with virtual Dolby Atmos aimed at creating a wider, more immersive soundstage. A dedicated Voice button helps improve dialogue clarity, while HDMI eARC, optical and Bluetooth connectivity make it easy to connect to TVs and other devices.

Specifications Wattage 380W No. of channels 2.1 Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI eARC, Optical Audio features Virtual Dolby Atmos, wireless subwoofer, enhanced voice clarity, deep bass, surround sound Reasons to Buy Clear vocals Good sound quality Good connectivity options Reasons to Avoid No physical rear speakers

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the soundbar's vocal clarity, thumping bass, and movie-friendly performance that creates a cinematic experience at home.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound quality and connectivity.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The GOVO GoSurround 900 is a 2.1-channel soundbar system designed to bring louder, bass-heavy audio to your TV setup. Its 900mm soundbar uses four 2.25-inch drivers and pairs with a 6.5-inch subwoofer to deliver up to 200W output. The system features a DSP chipset, Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI, AUX and USB connectivity, along with four EQ modes for tailoring the sound. Its sleek design, LED lighting and dedicated remote add a stylish touch to the home entertainment setup.

Specifications Wattage 200W No. of channels 2.1 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI, AUX and USB Audio features DSP chipset, 6.5-inch subwoofer, four EQ modes, deep bass, 40Hz–20kHz frequency response Reasons to Buy Good build quality Good sound quality Good connectivity options Reasons to Avoid Some users complain of clarity decreasing at high volume

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the soundbar's amazing sound quality, clear audio, and seamless Bluetooth connectivity that connects to TVs within seconds. They also like immersive audio-visual experience.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound quality and connectivity.

The boAt Aavante 2.1 1600D is a sleek, wall-mountable soundbar designed to deliver 240W RMS cinematic audio with a dedicated wired subwoofer. Its 2.1-channel setup combines powerful bass with 3D surround sound, while four EQ modes let you switch between Music, News, Movies and 3D audio. Bluetooth 5.4, HDMI ARC, Optical, AUX and USB provide flexible connectivity. The soundbar also features boAt Signature Sound and a modern minimalist design that fits easily into a TV setup.

Specifications Wattage 240W No. of channels 2.1 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4, HDMI (ARC), Optical, USB and AUX Audio features 3D surround sound, boAt Signature Sound, four EQ modes – Music, News, Movies and 3D, wired subwoofer Reasons to Buy Good build quality Punchy bass Good sound quality Reasons to Avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the soundbar's amazing sound quality, bass experience and build quality.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound quality.

The Sony HT-S100F is a slim, space-saving 2.0-channel soundbar designed to deliver a noticeable audio upgrade without adding a separate subwoofer. Its 120W total output and Bass Reflex speaker aim to provide punchier bass while S-Force Front Surround creates a wider, cinema-style sound field. The soundbar supports HDMI ARC, optical, USB and Bluetooth connectivity, while Voice and Night modes help tailor TV listening. Its compact, wall-mountable design makes it a practical choice for smaller entertainment setups.

Specifications Wattage 120W No. of channels 2.0 Connectivity HDMI ARC, Optical, USB Type-A, Bluetooth 4.2 Audio features S-Force Front Surround, Bass Reflex speaker, Voice mode, Night mode, Auto Sound, Cinema, Music and Standard sound modes Reasons to Buy Good build quality Clear dialog delivery Good sound quality Reasons to Avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the soundbar's sound quality excellent, with clear vocals and crisp dialogue, and appreciate its easy installation.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound quality.

The Samsung HW-T42E/XL is a compact 2.1-channel soundbar designed to add stronger bass and fuller sound to your TV setup. Its 150W output is paired with a 6.5-inch subwoofer, while Dolby Digital and Samsung’s Smart Sound technology enhance movies, music and TV content. Bluetooth enables wireless TV connectivity, while Optical and USB provide wired options. The slim 86cm soundbar can also be wall-mounted, and Samsung’s One Remote feature lets compatible TVs control key soundbar functions.

Specifications Wattage 150W No. of channels 2.1 Connectivity Bluetooth, Optical In, USB Audio features Dolby Digital, Smart Sound, Game Mode, powerful bass, 6.5-inch subwoofer, One Remote Control Reasons to Buy Good build quality Good sound quality Good bass Reasons to Avoid Low volume level

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the soundbar's sound quality impressive, particularly for bass lovers, and appreciate that it's suitable for rooms up to 10x15 feet.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound quality.

The boAt Aavante 2.1 1600D / Orion Plus is a sleek, space-saving soundbar system designed to give TVs a more powerful audio upgrade without taking over the room. Its 160W RMS output, 2.1-channel configuration and wired subwoofer are built to deliver punchier bass for movies, music and everyday TV viewing. It supports Dolby Audio and offers four EQ modes — Music, Movie, News and 3D — so you can tune the sound according to your content. Connectivity is versatile, with Bluetooth 5.4, HDMI ARC, optical, USB and AUX options.

Specifications Wattage 160W No. of channels 2.1 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4, HDMI ARC, Optical, USB and AUX Audio features Dolby Audio, boAt Signature Sound, Music/Movie/News/3D EQ modes Reasons to Buy Good build quality Good sound quality Reasons to Avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the soundbar to be among the best they've used, with good build quality and attractive appearance. They appreciate its suitability for home use.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound quality and design.

The Philips TAB4319/94 is a compact 2.1-channel soundbar designed to sit neatly under a TV, with a dedicated 5.25-inch wired subwoofer for deeper bass. Its 80W maximum output is supported by two full-range speakers, while three EQ modes — Music, Movie and XRS — let you tailor the sound to different content. The soundbar also features a dedicated Voice mode for clearer dialogue. Connectivity includes HDMI ARC, optical, Bluetooth 5.0, USB and audio-in.

Specifications Wattage 80W No. of channels 2.1 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ARC/eARC, optical input, USB Audio features 3 EQ modes — Music, Movie and XRS; Voice mode; stereo output Reasons to Buy Good build quality Good sound quality Reasons to Avoid Limited power for larger rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like this soundbar for its bass performance, ease of use and overall value, with one buyer calling it an affordable soundbar with deep bass and another describing it as an excellent product.

Why should you choose this product?

Buyers should choose this soundbar for its sound quality.

Top features of the best soundbars under ₹ 10,000

MODEL WATTAGE NO. OF CHANNELS CONNECTIVITY JBL Cinema SB190 380W 2.1 Bluetooth, HDMI eARC, Optical GOVO GOSURROUND 900 200W 2.1 Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI, AUX and USB boAt Aavante 2.1 2450 240W 2.1 Bluetooth 5.4, HDMI (ARC), Optical, USB and AUX Sony HT-S100F 120W 2 HDMI ARC, Optical, USB Type-A, Bluetooth 4.2 Samsung 150 W Dolby Digital Bluetooth Soundbar 150W 2.1 Bluetooth, Optical In, USB boAt Smartchoice Aavante 2.1 1600D/Orion Plus 160W 2.1 Bluetooth 5.4, HDMI ARC, Optical, USB and AUX PHILIPS TAB4319 Soundbar 80W 2.1 Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ARC/eARC, optical input, USB

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The Research

I’ve used and tested hundreds of soundbars. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

To compile this guide, I’ve used a dozen soundbar models and combed through Reddit pages that talk about their audio features,hardware, connectivity and factors that impact their overall performance. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

FAQs for buying a soundbar in India Which soundbar is best for a TV in India? The best soundbar depends on your TV, room size and budget. For most Indian homes, a 2.1-channel soundbar with a dedicated subwoofer is a good starting point.

Is a 2.1 soundbar better than a 2.0 soundbar? A 2.1 soundbar adds a dedicated subwoofer to the left and right channels, giving you significantly stronger bass than most 2.0 systems.

Is Dolby Atmos worth it on a soundbar? Dolby Atmos is worth considering if you regularly watch compatible movies and shows and want a more immersive soundstage. However, not every Atmos soundbar delivers the same experience.

What is the difference between Dolby Digital and Dolby Atmos? Dolby Digital is a surround-sound format commonly used for multichannel audio, while Dolby Atmos adds height information to create a more three-dimensional soundstage.

What is HDMI eARC and do I need it for a soundbar? HDMI eARC is an enhanced version of ARC that supports higher-bandwidth audio formats. It is particularly useful for premium soundbars and high-quality Dolby Atmos setups.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.