Have to transfer photos and videos from iPhone to Windows PC? Follow the steps

The Windows Photos app now has new iCloud photos integration. This feature announced recently by Microsoft has made the transfer process for iPhone much simpler. However there is no word on when Microsoft will make this feature available for the stable version as it is currently under beta testing.

Moreover, users can transfer images via the old data cable transfer technique in addition to the iCloud integration capability. Users can transfer photographs and videos using cloud storage as well.

Here is a step-by-step tutorial for transferring images from an iPhone to Windows:

1. Use the cable to connect an iPhone to a Windows computer.

2. After you connect, unlock your phone, and Windows will instantly recognise your iPhone in File Explorer.

3. Double-click the iPhone icon in File Explorer after it has opened. Select the Camera folder, then paste the images into the laptop.

4. As an alternative, users can transfer all of their images to Google Drive, OneDrive, or any other cloud storage.

In other news, the technology behemoth Microsoft has added a new feature to Microsoft Authenticator, its multi-factor authentication (MFA) app, to stop spam attempts.

According to a report from Live Mint, Microsoft has included "number matching" in push notifications, which will aid in preventing MFA attacks that depend on push notification spam.

The Authenticator app will prompt the user to enter the number displayed on the sign-on screen rather than just clicking "approve" when approving an MFA request when "number matching" is enabled. For administrators whose users were unprepared for the MFA attack, this feature will be helpful.

